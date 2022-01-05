Happy New Year to you. For me, and I’m sure a few of you out there, it seems, there was not a momentous build-up to midnight 2022, nor the excitement of waking later that morning with a clean slate and a fistful of hopeful resolutions.
A recent CBC Radio poll showed that most British Columbians did not make any resolutions.
Instead, I substituted Baileys Irish Cream for my cream in the mandatory morning cup of java and stayed inside watching Crave TV.
The one reason we celebrate milestones is for that fact they are milestones.
Yet, here we are, on a treadmill of days that turn into months and lo and behold it’s now another year.
Yes, some of you might say my enthusiasm is waning and my zeal for the positive is pooped, and you are right. But, I did manage to find a few fun events that might just get me out of my sweatpants and out and about this week.
———
Tomorrow at the Silver Star Mountain Resort in Vernon, the Snowed In Comedy Festival is being held that will feature familiar and funny touring comedians Erica Sigurdson, Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn and Paul Myrehaug.
Book your spot at 6 p.m. or 9 p.m. through snowedincomedytour.com /tour and follow the prompts. The website has all the information about the acts performing as well as other times and dates at various venues.
———
Friday Night Happy Hour remains a constant at Grizzli Winery at 2550 Boucherie Rd. in West Kelowna. This now popular time and place for bespoke cocktails, tastings and live talent is from 3 to 6 p.m.
Visit the huge tasting room and enjoy music with this week’s featured artist Rumour Mill — an “Indie duo” that features Aline Daigle (violin/vocals) and Anna Katarina (piano/vocals).
These lifelong friends blend classical jazz with indie-pop and perhaps a sprinkle of folk or country music.
Pop-ins are welcome, but reservations are preferred through 250-769-6789.
———
Add a little Latin heat to your cold Saturday night by getting out for a night of seat-wiggling entertainment with Kelowna’s sexy salsa band, Major Mambo, performing at Hector’s Casa, 2911 Pandosy St. from 7 to 9 p.m. Book your spot through eventbrite.ca.
Also on Saturday, there is comedy at Dakoda’s Lounge, 1574 Harvey Ave. with Winter Wine & Laughs Comedy Festival sponsored by Pyramid Winery.
The giggles begin at 6:30 p.m. with two local comedians, Andrew Crone and Bonnie Esson, both fan favourites with sharp wit and cunning verbal dialect that endear and entertain. Tickets cost $20.99 through eventbrite.ca.
Visit the website at: kelownacomedy.ca for more info about this and other comedy events happening.
———
If you are in Penticton, take an inspiration break and visit Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., to see an exhibition featuring local artists with paintings, sculptures, pottery and more. The display will show until Jan. 30. Leir House is open from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.