Movie Review: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once, the third film from directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (credited together as Daniels), is a sprawling, maximalist adventure that revels in an excess of absurdity while simultaneously telling a captivatingly personal story. Exploring the concept of parallel universes, Everything packs enough unique worlds and striking images for 10 movies, introducing B and C-plots like they’re going out of style, and manages to spin every single one to a satisfying, emotionally resonant conclusion.
In Everything, Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner struggling with failing relationships towards all of her family members while also being audited. Rather than working hard to keep everything together, Evelyn daydreams about choices in her life she could have made, while doing the bare minimum to keep her family and business above water. When Evelyn discovers that there are alternate universes corresponding to everything in her life that could have gone differently, she quickly finds herself and her family at the centre of a multiversal conspiracy to destroy everything in existence. Together with an alternate version of her husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), Evelyn must use her newfound multiversal abilities to save everything everywhere from an evil force known only as Jobu Tapaki.
Everything trusts its audience with the central concept and isn’t afraid to get weird with it. Initially, Evelyn visits other universes that feature the outcomes of relatively tame choices: a universe where she turns left when coming out of an elevator instead of right; a universe where she didn’t run away with her husband. Once the film’s introduced how the multiverse works, it pushes that concept to its silliest extremes: a universe where everyone has hotdogs for fingers; a universe where everyone is a crayon drawing; a universe that’s actually normally, but Evelyn specifically is a pinata; one notable sideplot later in the film involves a universe where life never developed on Earth, so Evelyn is a rock that speaks in subtitles.
What’s more, the universes in Everything are all fully fleshed out. When we see a universe in which Evelyn became a cook, we also learn through an efficient series of flashbacks what led her to cooking. The universe where everyone has hotdog fingers includes a hilarious look at the last days of humanity’s common ancestor with normal digits. The segments with other Evelyns are taken seriously and followed as entire side-stories, so that even plots that have the audience roaring with laughter when introduced can get touchingly beautiful by their resolution. Played in their entirety, most of the alternate universes feature less than 10 full minutes in the film, and yet many are more memorable than entire two-hour movies. There’s a reason I keep mentioning hotdog finger world!
At the centre of Everything is its cast, all of whom masterfully jump between tongue-in-cheek zaniness and moving sincerity. Yeoh’s Evelyn is the obvious standout, getting plenty of hilarious and touching moments with every other cast member. A mostly dramatic actor, Yeoh is cast perfectly as a straight-woman in a series of farcical situations. Rather than a series of piled-on jokes, Yeoh instead brings a warm realism and sincerity to sequences including an elderly lesbian romance in hotdog fingers world, a world in which a raccoon controls a Benihana chef, and a world in which two crayon drawings talk about the meaning of life.
The supporting cast is well-utilized as well, with Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis all taking the world just seriously enough to strike a chord in unexpected situations.
The real standout of the film is the script. Daniels are masters of using absurd premises to tell relatable stories, and Everything is the pinnacle of that. Not everyone can relate to being a multiversal wizard, but at the core of the story is a woman who feels she made the wrong choice at every opportunity. Instead of devoting her life to any one thing, Evelyn has tried and failed at everything. Though initially it seems like she’s living her worst life, every decision Evelyn made led her to what ends up being the right life. It’s only through realizing what she gave up or missed out on that Evelyn can come to terms with person she is, and the relationships she has. Everything isn’t the first movie to tackle this subject matter, but it’s the only one to do so with scenes set in hotdog finger world.
Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently playing in limited release, and releases Canada-wide on April 8.
8/10
Jeff Bulmer is a UBCO graduate and movie buff who has written entertainment reviews and stories for The Phoenix and The Daily Courier