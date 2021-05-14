Ballet Kelowna’s 2020-21 season concludes with Livestream No. 2, an extraordinary evening of dance dedicated to Canada’s health-care workers, offered free or by donation and streaming through Unicorns Live on May 21 at 7:30 p.m.
The digital performance features the world premiere of Cameron Fraser-Monroe’s powerful and compelling taqes, the world premiere of Stolen Tide, a poignant new ensemble piece by Seiji Suzuki, and the return of Guillaume Cote’s riveting Bolero.
“This performance goes out to health-care workers across the country,” said Ballet Kelowna’s Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando. “You are the unsung heroines and heroes of this epic fight against COVID-19.
“We offer Livestream No. 2 as artistic respite from the stresses that so many have been experiencing. We are excited to reveal two inspirational new works along with an electrifying audience favourite.”
In his first work for the company, Vernon-raised emerging choreographer Cameron Fraser-Monroe brings his classical ballet training, knowledge of traditional Coast Salish grass and hoop dance, and experience as a contemporary dancer to taqes,, which means “to return something” in Ayajuthem, the language belonging to the Homalco, Klahoose, K’omoks and Tla’amin nations.
Set to songs by Polaris Prize-winning composer and singer Jeremy Dutcher, taqes follows the traditional story “Raven Returns the Water,” centred around Raven and Frog.
“It is very important that First Nations Peoples tell our own stories,” said Fraser-Monroe, a member of the Tla’amin First Nation in Powell River. “While our stories do not have morals, they do communicate our ways of life, and I found messages about water, greed, community and justice to be relevant today.”
Following the success of rising choreographer Suzuki’s debut work Gekko earlier this spring, Ballet Kelowna will unveil the world premiere of Stolen Tide.
Showcasing eight of the company’s artists, the fast-paced opening movement is a live study of the impact of a traumatic event. Conflict and discord give way to compassion and empathy in the second movement set to Johannes Brahms’ tranquil Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major.
Unable to travel to Japan in the summer of 2020, the work reflects on Suzuki’s experience of almost losing a loved one and the challenges of being separated from family through the pandemic.
Stolen Tide speaks to the importance of social connection and cherishing every moment spent with family, friends, and partners.
The strength and resilience of women is celebrated in the return of Bolero, choreographed by The National Ballet of Canada’s Choreographic Associate, Cote. Hailed by Dance Magazine as a “riveting tour de force,” the work was first staged in 2012 and remounted for the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.
In a display of incredible athleticism, the work depicts a woman breaking down barriers and forging a path to a strong and independent future. The intricate choreography brings power and fragility to a fascinating interpretation of the beloved composition Bolero by Maurice Ravel.
“Through the support of performance sponsors Quails’ Gate Estate Winery, Okanagan Skin Care Centre, and Molly Maid, we are excited to present this performance from the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre,” said Orlando.
“Following the live broadcast on May 21, we are pleased to offer the show on demand from May 22-30 on the Unicorns Live platform.”
Streaming of Livestream No. 2 is free or by donation at watch.unicorns.live
To register for access, visit balletkelowna.ca