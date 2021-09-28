This weekend is your last chance to see Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing performed by West Kelowna’s amateur theatre company, Crossing Creek Community Theatre.
Secrets and trickery are the backbone of this farce, and the humour and the double entendres are both risqué and ridiculous, which is why I laughed out loud so many times throughout the two-hour performance (with a 20-minute interval).
Artistic director Leanne Reimer cast 15 local actors, was well as herself playing the roles of Don Pedro, Prince of Aragon, the orchestrator of the plot, instigator of wit and manners.
Don Pedro amuses himself in games of love with his friends Benedick (Brian Walker) and Claudio (Wayne Campbell) while in town visiting the Duke of Messina, Leonata (Nancy Somerville).
As the plot thickens, someone
sabotages a wedding while another coupling is tricked into love. Beatice (Linsae Cassidy) and Hero (Brittany Campbell) are the two ladies that get caught inside these webs of lies, love and deceit.
Each actor aforementioned had a good knowledge of the script and gave the audience the energy that these characters need in order to understand the poetic prose of Shakespeare, and the whole cast radiated a feeling of joy to be on stage performing.
I kept smiling throughout and applaud the hard work that went into their acting and costumes, as well as the stage, lighting and sound.
The company did a lot with little budget, but the greatest sets in the world cannot compete with the backdrop of our very own Okanagan Lake and those stunning mountains from Kalala Organic Estate Winery, on the upper bench of West Kelowna.
Friday’s performance begins at 6:30 p.m. then Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
There is a food truck on hand to feed you and wine inside the tasting room to quench you.
I recommend bringing your own “sippy” cup with a lid as well as a fan to shoo away the fruit flies that will inevitably bombard you and try to get into your glass.
Bring your own chairs, too. Tickets are $25 at crossingcreektheatre.com or at the door with cash.
—————————
Have you noticed how fast the leaves on the trees are turning red and gold, and there is a noticeable temperature drop?
I also see an abundance of apples and pumpkins at most farmers’ markets, street-side stalls and grocery stores.
Autumn has most definitely arrived and it’s my most favourite time of the year.
Tomorrow night, comedian James Mullinger is performing at Rotary Centre for the Arts.
This award-winning Brit, who now calls the Maritimes home, is crossing Canada telling funny stories and anecdotes with his Embrace Where You Live Tour!
Mullinger is performing two shows, 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 through the box office or rotarycentreforthearts.com.
—————————
Opera lovers, you are in for a treat! Tomorrow night, renowned Canadian tenor Colin Ainsworth is performing in Vernon at Trinity United Church, 3300 Alexis Park, and again in Kelowna on Friday at St. Michael’s Cathedral on Sutherland Avenue.
Hosted through Opera Kelowna, Ainsworth will perform a solo recital accompanied by pianist Laura Lowen.
For those who have not heard Ainsworth sing, his voice is clear, strong, melodic and he exudes texture and tone with great depth Performance time is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $40 each through operakelowna.com.
—————————
If you are in Oliver on Friday, the Firehall Brewery and Pub is hosting an Open Mic Night with free admission, but tables assigned by online reservation only. Visit their website at firehallbrewery.com. Claim your table by 6:30 and the talent begins at 7 p.m.
—————————
I am so looking forward to Saturday as it is choc-a-bloc full of entertainment and fun stuff to do. From
2-5 p.m., unpack your lederhosen and Bavarian beer stein to celebrate Octoberfest at Strathcona Beach Park on Abbott Street in Kelowna.
The Kelowna South-Central Association of neighbours is hosting the event, City of Kelowna will provide games and activities for your kids, Friends of Dorothy Lounge is
providing the food, and there is live entertainment to keep the oom-pah-pah going with The Anna Jacyszyn Trio!
Please RSVP to ksan.kelowna @gmail.com by today, Wednesday, if you are interested in attending.
—————————
Get back home, recline with a beverage of choice to celebrate, and watch this top-notch local line up of live-streamed acts at this on-line festival appropriately named ArtStream. This one-day musical extravaganza hosted by DeAnna MacArthur and Kurt Werner is live from Third Space Café in Kelowna by Unicorns Live!
At 7:10 p.m., it’s Theresa Bishop;
7:45 p.m., Josie Morrow; 8:20 p.m.,
The Cavernous; 9:20 p.m., Dustin McGifford, and headlining at 9:55 p.m. is Niki Kennedy.
This concert is free, but you must register at unicorns.live to watch the stream. For those on Facebook, find the event at ArtStream Okanagan Festival 2021.
—————————
Tonight, Loni Moger and I will be performing at the glamorous Friends Of Dorothy Cabaret Lounge, 315 Lawrence Ave., at 8 p.m.
Please reserve your table by calling 236-420-4565.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.