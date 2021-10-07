Promoting socially engaging art, and supporting Canadian and emerging artists are among the passions of the Kelowna Art Gallery’s new curator.
Christine May has worked in exhibitions management across Canada, including the Mendel Art Gallery (Saskatoon), the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art (Toronto), a news release from the Kelowna gallery says.
“She brings a background in art history and museum studies as you might expect, along with recent experience, including a key role at the Gardiner Museum,” said Nataley Nagy, the Kelowna gallery’s executive director.
“Perhaps most importantly, I know she is enthused about diving in and getting acquainted with the Okanagan’s vibrant art community.”
May, originally from Saskatoon, holds an master’s degree in art history from Concordia University in Montreal and a bachelor’s degree in art history and museum studies from Arizona State University.
“May’s curatorial interests focus on socially engaged art, interdisciplinary practices in contemporary art, and community art. She is passionate about showcasing Canadian talent, championing emerging artists, and bringing greater equity to all of her programming,” the gallery’s news release says.