A pair of emerging Okanagan artists are teaming up for an exhibition that celebrates the Okanagan’s diverse landscape.
Landscape and floral painter Aimee Baerg from Vernon, and oil and mixed media painter Melanie Fenton of Peachland will present their works throughout the month of May at Gallery Vertigo in Vernon.
Baerg, who paints bold and colourful landscapes, says her works are inspired by her surroundings. She has lived most of her life in the Okanagan.
Fenton is a newcomer to the area. A landscape and abstract artist, she says he loves how nature overlaps with daily life in the Okanagan.
This exhibition features work by both artists representing the transformation of the landscape from north to south, they say in a news release.
The exhibition will run May 3-28 with an opening reception set for May 5 from 6-8 p.m.
Gallery Vertigo is located at 3105 28th Ave. The artist-run centre is open Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.