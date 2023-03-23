Five big names lined up for their annual summer concert series

Diana Krall, Dean Brody, Lyle Lovett, Colin James, and Sarah McLachlan have been lined up to perform this summer at Mission Hill Winery’s 900-seat outdoor amphitheatre.
Canadian jazz pianist and singer, Diana Krall will open the summer concert series of Friday, July 7.
Canadian country singer Dean Brody will perform Monday, July 17.
American singer and songwriter Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will play the next night, Tuesday, July 18.
Canadian blues rock singer, Colin James is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Multiple Grammy award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter, Sarah McLachlan will close out the series on Monday, Aug. 21
Tickets will be exclusively released to Mission Hill Family Estate Wine Club members, by membership tier, starting Monday, April 3 at noon.
The series is expected to sell out quickly.
“We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding musical performers to the winery this summer,” said winery owner Anthony von Mandl.
Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammy Awards and 10 Juno awards.
Brody has risen and continues to remain at the top of the Canadian
country landscape with 34 Top-10 singles 18 CCMA awards and two Junos.
Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician.
James’ career has spanned over 30 years, with a track record that includes 20 studio albums, eight Juno Awards, 30 Maple Blues Awards and multi-platinum record sales.
His latest 2021 release, Open Road, includes original tunes written with long time collaborators such as Colin Linden, Craig Northey and Tom Wilson and reinterpretations of covers by songwriters including Bob Dylan, Albert King, Tony Joe White and others.
McLachlan is one of the most celebrated singer songwriters in entertainment with over 40 million albums sold worldwide.