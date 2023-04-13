DKA looking for artists in music contest

In a media release, the Downtown Kelowna Association says they proudly support the Festivals Kelowna Pianos in Parks program, presented by Wentworth Music.
The association is currently accepting submissions for the “Paint the Music to Win Contest” with the aim of selecting one Kelowna resident’s art to be painted on the DKA piano that will be placed in downtown Kelowna for the summer of 2023.
Those interested are encouraged to submit a design that best captures the spirit of summer in Downtown Kelowna.
The winner will earn the right to paint the downtown Kelowna piano for the summer of 2023, as well as a $50 gift card from OPUS Art Supply, and a $50 Gift Card from King Taps – Kelowna Lakeside.
Visit the Downtown Kelowna website to enter, for complete details, guidelines, and for contest rules. Deadline for submissions is April 30 and the winning design will be announced on May 5.
This contest is open to all residents of Kelowna who are 16 years of age or over at the time of entry, except for employees of Festivals Kelowna and the Downtown Kelowna Association and their immediate family members.
Pianos in Parks is produced by Festivals Kelowna and presented by Wentworth Music; Paint the Music to Win is presented by OPUS Art Supplies, King Taps – Kelowna Lakeside, and the DKA.