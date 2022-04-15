Canadian stand-up comic Derek Edwards will perform in Vernon and Kelowna.
Edwards will bring his In Praise of the Ostrich tour to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on April 24 and the Kelowna Community Theatre on April 25.
The 30-year comedy veteran will be launching into such topics as pot stores, self-driving cars, gambling tips, the challenge of staying youthful, plus dressing warm in a 90-minute show.
Tickets for the Vernon show are available through Ticket Seller. Select Your Tickets is the outlet in Kelowna.
Also coming to Kelowna to promote a new comedy album will be Howie Miller, who’ll perform at Freddy’s Brewpub on Friday. Miller’s “Colonize This” is being released the same day.