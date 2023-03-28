A most informative document

As a devotee of local history and a retired elementary school teacher, I am fascinated by a document which I recently discovered: “School District No. 23 (Kelowna) Teacher’s [1958] Salary Scale.”
This document is introduced as follows:
“The board of trustees of Kelowna School District 23 appreciates the
public is somewhat confused over the issue of teachers’ salaries and in an endeavor to clarify the picture before the public meeting which is scheduled for Thursday evening, trustees are therefore publishing the following salary figures so that the people can assess the situation and make intelligent comments.”
The document lists public school teachers and administrators working in School District No. 23, their annual salaries, “teachers demands” (wage increases sought by the employees and their union) and “board’s proposal” (what the employer was offering its teaching staff).
Teachers and principals in schools located between Peachland in the south and Oyama in the north are listed under five headings:
• Kelowna High School:
Principal W.J. Logie (earning $8,287 per year) and 26 other teachers, their 1958 salaries ranging from $3,635 to $6,795 per year.
• Rutland Junior Senior High:
Principal D.H. Campbell (earning $8,375 per year) and 23 other teachers, their 1958 salaries ranging from $3,450 to $7,237 per year.
• Kelowna Junior High School:
Principal F.T. Bunce (earning $8,340) per year and 33 other teachers, their 1958 salaries ranging from $3,300 to $7,270 per year.
• Kelowna Elementary School:
Principal G.C. Bissell (earning $7,800) per year and 37 other teachers, located at Kelowna’s elementary schools, their 1958 salaries ranging from $2,400 to $5,300 per year.
• Rural Schools:
Teachers and principals working in elementary schools outside of Kelowna. The 1958 salaries of these principals and teachers ranged from $2,400 to $6,916.
The highest salaries were paid to local principals – D. H. Campbell ($8,375), W.J. Logie ($8,287), Fred T. Bunce ($8,340) and G.C. Bissell ($7,800) – with teachers receiving smaller salaries. The highest paid public school teachers were generally men (outnumbering women in numbers by a significant margin) working in local junior high or high schools. This is perhaps a reflection of the years of university training on the part of those teachers and their years of employment in the teaching field.
The lowest salaries were generally found in elementary schools, with the number of female teachers greatly outnumbering the number of their male counterparts. In 1958, in Kelowna Elementary School (a conglomerate of elementary schools scattered through the city), there were only six male teachers working alongside of 31 female teachers.
The difference in salaries between elementary and junior/senior high school teachers is significant; it parallels the number of elementary level female and male teachers … more elementary school teachers being women and more junior/senior high school teachers being men.
Current teachers’ salaries are dependent mainly upon years of university education and years of teaching experience, with other consideration included in special circumstances. I assume that these same considerations were given to the salaries paid to School District No. 23 principals and teachers in 1958.
If this is the case, the significant wage gap between elementary and junior/senior high school teachers might be due to men staying longer in their chosen career, while many women left teachers left that profession in order to raise their families.
It is also possible that senior-grade teachers were encouraged and given more opportunities to take more years of training and university-level courses, while their elementary school counterparts were less inclined to pursue higher education, perhaps believing that many of them – most especially female teachers – were assumed soon to be leaving their career to take up expected domestic roles.
The last name on the list of School District No. 23 principals and teachers – including those in Kelowna and surrounding rural areas – is deserving of special mention. “Miss F. Treadgold,” earning the sum of $5,000 per year in 1958 stands out for several reasons, the most obvious being the salary which she earned in that year … significantly higher than most of her fellow elementary school teachers.
Frances Muriel Treadgold was born at Kelowna on Oct. 17, 1907, the eldest of five children born to Arthur Thomas Treadgold (1885-1957) and Sarah Donald Palframan (1883-1963), who came to Kelowna in 1906. Frances lived her long life in Kelowna, much of spent in local classrooms, where she established herself as a progressive, compassionate and dedicated primary teacher.
Frances Treadgold’s teaching skills were recognized by School District No. 23 management and she became a highly sought-after consultant, visiting Central Okanagan primary and intermediate-level classrooms, where she shared her teaching expertise with fellow teachers and their students. She was a very familiar figure in School District No. 23, serving generations of students and teachers.
Master teacher Frances Treadgold died at Kelowna on Oct. 25, 1998.
I remember Miss Treadgold’s visit to my grade three classroom at Glenmore School. My teacher Doris (nee Dulik) told us the day before Miss Treadgold’s scheduled classroom visit and we looked forward to her visit, knowing that she and Miss Johnson would work together, making our school day as good as it could be.
“Miss Doris F. Dulik” is listed in the 1958 teacher’s salary scale, earning $2,400 per year while inspiring her young students to do their best and embrace a love of learning.
A fitting conclusion to this article about teaching and learning is the
epitaph on Frances Treadgold’s grave marker in Kelowna Pioneer Cemetery:
“You may have tangled wealth of gold; Caskets of jewels and coffers of gold. Richer than I you can never be. I had a mother who read to me.”
——————————
