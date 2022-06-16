The Vernon Proms is back for its seventh season, June 23-July 17, in Vernon and Kelowna.
The classical music festival opens in Vernon on Thursday, June 23, and Kelowna Friday, June 24 with Contrasto Armonico performing French Baroque music by Francois Couperin. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Vernon and St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kelowna.
Tickets at $35 and $40 are available online at vernonproms.ca/events.
Concerts continue almost daily until July 17.
Contrasto Armonico has performed in prestigious concert halls and festivals around the world.
In April, Contrasto Armonico moved to Canada and is now based in Victoria.
The ensemble consists of Paul Luchkow and Kathryn Wiebe on violins; Natalie Mackie on viola da gamba; Mikyla Jensen, traverso; Katrina Russel, bassoon; and Marco Vitale, harpsichord and music direction
Contrasto Armonico focuses on early music, especially music composed in the Italian style. It was founded in 2004 in Italy.
The aim of Contrasto Armonico is to go back to the roots of the HIP “Historically Inspired Performance,” doing front-line research and advancing the boundaries of early music performance practice.
Also being offered in Kelowna is the annual all-Bach concert. It takes place at St Michael’s Cathedral on July 8 at 7:30 p.m., as well as in Vernon on July 9.
The themes of wedding and mortality are explored in two Bach cantatas and the famous motet Jesu, meine Freude is presented by a chamber ensemble and singers under the direction of concer-
master Susan Schaffer and choral director Terry Pitt-Brooke.
Also on the opening weekend June 25-26 are Ancora and Friends: A Trip to the Emerald Isle, a folk concert at 3 p.m. in Vernon on June 25, and the Okanagan Recorders Orchestra in Vernon at 2 p.m. on June 26.
The festival wraps up with a gala concert in Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on July 17.
Go to vernonproms.ca for more information, the lineup and tickets.
Some events are free, or accept donations. Festival passes are also available.