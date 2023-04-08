Happy Easter weekend everyone! I hope you all have some fun plans for
dinner and that the Easter Bunny will be hopping by with some delicious treats. If you are the treat maker in the family, I suggest whipping up this delicious carrot cake recipe.
Carrot cake is in my top three favourite cakes. How can you beat cream cheese icing? I am partial to a moist carrot cake with pineapple and walnuts and sometimes coconut, but the cake is flexible to suit your tastes. This recipe can be made in a single layer tin, or you can make two small rounds and make a double layer. You can also make cupcakes.
A couple of columns ago, I shared my meatball recipe and promised the tomato sauce to accompany. Scratch tomato sauce takes a little more time but if you use the right ingredients, it is so worth it. The trick I find is to balance the acidity. Canned tomatoes are obviously high in acid so when you are cooking the sauce you may have to tweak it by taming the acid. One trick is to use sugar. I always use a couple of teaspoons of sugar in all my tomato sauces – even meat sauce – something I learned from my Opa.
Another is to stir in butter at the end. I find it does mellow the sauce but can change the colour a bit. The key to being a good cook is to always taste your food. Taste and tweak and then write it down. This is something I have had to train myself to do as a food and recipe writer. You think you will remember it next time, but chances are you won’t.
Have you ever used fennel seed in your tomato sauce or meat sauce? It is so delicious and adds a lovely new flavour component. If you have ever used Italian sausage in your sauces, many have fennel seeds and it will remind you of that delicious taste.
Fennel seeds have a licorice-like flavour and look very similar to cumin seeds. San Marzano tomatoes from Italy are the best tomatoes. They are tender, sweet and are the flavourbomb for any recipes and seriously make all the difference in your pasta sauces. This is also your chance to throw in some of that rare leftover red wine you might have waiting for a good use.
Sandy’s Carrot Cake
ingredients:
• 3/4 cup vegetable oil
• 1 cup sugar
• 3 eggs
• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 cups finely grated carrots (4 or 5 carrots)
• 1/2 cup crushed pineapple, drained
• 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped roughly
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1 1/3 tsp. baking soda
• 1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 300 F. Grease a 13x9-inch baking pan.
In a stand mixer, add oil and sugar and beat well to combine. Then add the eggs, one at a time beating after each.
In a large bowl sift together the dry ingredients and then slowly add to the egg mixture, beating to combine. Remove bowl and then fold in the raw carrots, pineapple and nuts. With a spatula spread evenly into the prepared pan.
Bake one hour at 300 F or until the toothpick comes out clean. Place cake in pan on a rack to cool. Make icing.
Cream Cheese Icing
• 1 - 8 oz. package cream cheese, room temperature
• 4 tbsp. butter or margarine, room temperature
• 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
• 2 tsp. vanilla
Instructions:
In a stand mixer, beat together the cream cheese and butter. Add the sugar and the vanilla and continue beating until well mixed. Make sure cake is cool before icing.
NOTE: Makes one 13x9-inch cake or if you want a layer cake use two 9-inch round pans. If you would like to make a 4-layer cake, cut the rounds horizontally in half.
Tomato Sauce
Ingredients:
• 5 tbsp. virgin olive oil
• 1/2 Spanish onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tsp. thyme leaves
• 1/2 tsp. fennel seed (crushed)
Optional
• 1/2 medium carrot, finely minced
• 2 tsp. sugar (or more to taste)
• 1 28-oz. can San Marzano style chopped tomatoes in puree
• 1 28 oz. can San Marzano style crushed tomatoes
• ½ cup red wine (optional)
• Salt, to taste
• Butter (if needed)
• Fresh basil if you have it, torn in pieces to serve
Instructions:
In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until translucent, stirring often, about three to four minutes. Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute, stirring constantly. Add all the remaining ingredients except the basil leaves and stir until well combined. Reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Add the torn basil leaves and the meatballs and continue to cook until meatballs are warmed through.
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years. Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com