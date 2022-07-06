Mexico’s proggy alt-rock outfit Lost Nebula will bring their Canadian tour to Kelowna next month. The band is slated to play Kelowna’s Jackknife Pub on Aug. 2.
Lost Nebula is promoting its fourth album, Created In The Image of God. Lost Nebula offers an approachable brand of metal, infusing their sound with melodic choruses, hardcore breakdowns, both growling and clean vocals, and elements of pop, alternative metal, and prog. They cover topics such as discrimination, dehumanization and the growing dependency on technology.
The album will be released on July 15. Check orangetickets.ca for tickets.
The tour starts on Tuesday, July 19 in Montreal and they will make their way across the country to Nanaimo. Every show is said to be a little bit different.
“All the music created by Lost Nebula is a reference to human emotions and feelings," a statement from the band says. "In this case, it covers the human experiences of discrimination, which could be from a different way of thinking or a different way of looking at another person, basing it on transhuman people, in colloquial terms, people with prosthetic parts attached to them to enlarge and/or improve life. It goes from melodic prog metal to power ballad, making the distinctive sound of the band. Strident guitars and bass, tight and complex rhythm parts along with a warm female voice and something that has never been done before in the band, growl vocals added to one of the singles.”