A Kelowna singer songwriter will hold a virtual listening dinner party to launch her new album on Feb. 11.
Janel Rae invites people to dine together at 8 p.m. over Zoom while listening to Dinner With Stranger.
The album touches on themes that affect everyone’s lives: death, dreams, Love and self-actualization. A description of the album notes the first three songs find a young woman trying to tear herself free of relationships that drain and bore, while the fourth song addresses the death of an old friend. Personal touches continue in a variety of musical styles.
To get the Zoom link, email janel.rayy@gmail.com.