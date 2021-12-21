Editor’s note: Entertainment columnist Anna Jacyszyn had a full column of upcoming events ready for publication, but Tuesday’s announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions has put most of those events in doubt. Here are some items from her column we’re confident still apply:
“Christmas time is here, with happiness and cheer, fun for all, that children call their favourite time of the year”
These words to a 1965 Vince Guaraldi song written for A Charlie Brown Christmas are timeless in sentiment with the last stanza saying “Oh, that we could always see such spirit through the year.”
The spirit of giving and sharing is a dominant feeling as we give to food bank drives, the Salvation Army Kettle campaign as well as the Tree of Hope at the Landmark District in Kelowna that dominates that section of Highway 97 and reminds us to give.
This illuminated cone of lights raises money for Karis Support Society which helps women to transition from a life of addiction, abuse, exploitation and mental health challenges to a life in long-term recovery and self-efficiency.
A total of $121,593,00 has so far been raised toward the $150,000 goal, and if you want to give, visit Tree of Hope at trellis.org.
—————
The Winter Art Show at Hambleton Galleries, 1290 Ellis St., ends today. The gallery will then close for the holidays. Works from up to 36 gallery artists are featured. To view the complete show, visit the gallery in person or scroll through the paintings on their website at hambletongalleries.com . The gallery will open again Jan. 3.
—————
Tonight, its live music at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave., with Okanagan’s favourite Celtic styled bands, Cod Gone Wild. This energetic quintet of musicians creates a sound that brings the East Coast to the West, with rich harmonies, upbeat stage presence and toe tapping music.
Tickets are $49 by calling the box office at 250-717-5304 or email your request to info@rotarycentreforthearts.com.
—————
For a romantic outing, I also suggest taking a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the Ottercrest Farms, 4387 MacDonald Rd, in Armstrong. From Dec. 26-29, there will be scheduled rides in the afternoon and evening — every half hour on the hour. The cost is $22.50 for adults, $15 for kids, while children threes years and under are free. Tickets are available through Ticket Seller. Partial proceeds will support the Canadian Red Cross – British Columbia Fires fund.
COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. For more information visit horsedrawnokanagan.com/
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer.
Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.