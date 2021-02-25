The clock is ticking for Okanagan residents who hope to see a rarely exhibited selection of watercolours and drawings by Canada’s iconic Group of Seven.
The exhibition was organized by the Kelowna Art Gallery to mark the 100th anniversary of the first Group of Seven art show that took place back in 1920.
Northern Pine: Watercolours and Drawings by the Group of Seven from the McMichael Canadian Art Collection presents 66 of the group’s largely unknown works, including a selection of watercolour studies, graphite sketches, and a rare portfolio of lithographs.
The Group of Seven was formed by artists Franklin Carmichael, Lawren Harris, A.Y. Jackson, Frank Johnston, Arthur Lismer, J.E.H. MacDonald, and F.H. Varley. They were responsible for the first major national art movement in Canada and are perhaps best known for their vivid oil paintings showcasing the Canadian landscape.
“The McMichael’s collection of drawings and other works on paper by the members of the Group of Seven is a treasure from our museum’s holdings too often hidden from view,” says Sarah Milroy, chief curator at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection.
Northern Pine closes on March 7. The gallery is located at 1315 Water St. downtown.