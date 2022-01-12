From fresh exuberance to quiet contemplation — Romp and Repose is an appropriate title for the next series of Okanagan Symphony Orchestra concerts, says its musical director.
Performances for the OSO’s first concerts of 2022 are Friday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in Kelowna, Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Penticton, and Sunday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in Vernon.
Romp & Repose will highlight three OSO musicians: Karmen Doucette, principal bassoon, Audrey Patterson, principal trumpet, and Lauris Davis, who is the symphony’s principal oboe player, but will be featured in this concert on the English horn.
“Romp and Repose describes this concert to a T,” said Music Director Rosemary Thomson. “The new year is the perfect time to both reflect and renew.”
Romp and Repose is also the name of piece by Calgary composer Aura Pon, that will feature Doucette on the bassoon.
“(This) music showcases the lyrical voice of the bassoon, with a sprinkling of jazz and blues idioms,” Pon has explained.
Also to be performed are Aaron Copland’s Quiet City for English horn, trumpet and strings, featuring Davis and Patterson.
Benjamin Britten’s Soirées Musicales, Ottorino Respighi’s Trittico Botticelliano, and Maurice Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin are also on the program.
Doucette started playing the bassoon at age 14. She holds a masters in music degree from Baylor University in Texas and played for many years in Toronto and Calgary. She has been the principal bassoonist for the OSO since 2011.
Tickets are available on the OSO’s website at okanagansymphony.com/tickets. Friday’s concert at the Kelowna Community Theatre will also be livestreamed.
Attendance will be limited to 50% at the various venues. Vaccine passports must be presented.