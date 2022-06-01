Theatre Kelowna dominated the awards after a week-long competition in Oliver.
The company’s production of Wit, a drama that tells the story of a university professor dying of cancer, won best production of the Okanagan-Zone festival, held for the first time since 2019.
Runner-up was Ben Hur, produced by Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon.
Wit garnered other awards for best ensemble, best direction (Norene Morrow), best female actor (Janet Anderson), best male actor (James Long) and best set decor (Noelle Jefferys).
The nine-member cast will perform the show again at MainStage, a week-long provincial festival, on July 12 at the Performing Arts Centre in Vernon.