An up-and-coming Kelowna country music singer has a new single coming out in March.
Teigen Gayse will release “I Don’t Wanna Fall in Love Anymore” on March 12.
Gayse, who released an eight-track debut album, last summer, wrote the song a few years ago, but just recently took it into the studio with producer Jeff Johnson.
She’ll have more songs, recorded in Texas and Nashville, coming out in 2021, including a song co-written with Johnson and a Christmas song.
Her music covers relatable topics in a bubbly style with a “sweet, raspy quality to her voice,” according to a news release. “Her songs of resilience inspire, and uplift others.”
Of her new single Gayse says: “We’ve all gone through a breakup where you’re so torn apart, you can’t even begin to imagine going through the same thing again, but we do because there is nothing quite like falling in love – it’s magic.”