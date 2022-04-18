Australian comic Jim Jeffries has added a date in Kelowna to his 2022 tour.
Jeffries will perform at Prospera Place on Oct. 20.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. through Select Your Tickets. A fan presale begins Wednesday.
The topical Jeffries hosted the Jim Jeffries Show on Comedy Central and has had nine stand-up specials on Netflix. He also hosts a podcast.
His tour begins April 21 in Edmonton.
Jeffries added a series of dates to his North American tour between August and October. Performances in Kelowna and Vancouver were fit in during a 19-day break between appearances in Nashville and Columbus.