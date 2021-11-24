Chamber Music Kelowna Society will launch its 2021-22 concert season on Friday with the return of the Gryphon Trio.
The group, which last appeared here in February 2018, will play two shows at the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. — a 7:30 p.m. that was previously scheduled and a newly added matinee at 2:00 pm.
With audiences limited to 50% capacity, the evening performance was sold out to renewing subscribers months ago. The artists agreed to add a matinee performance to accommodate the demand to hear this internationally acclaimed Canadian trio.
Annalee Patipatanakoon (violin), Roman Borys (cello), and Jamie Parker (piano) comprise the Gryphon Trio. For over 25 years, they have established themselves as one of the world’s preeminent chamber ensembles. Their repertoire ranges from traditional to contemporary and from European classicism to modern-day multimedia, including over 85 commissioned new works,.
These will be the first performances by the Gryphons outside of Ontario since March 2020. They will perform a 75-minute program, without intermission, featuring works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms.
Single tickets for the matinee are available online through the RCA website at rotarycentreforthearts.com, at the RCA box office, or by calling 250-717-5304. Tickets are $48.75 for adults and $15 for youths and students.
Sales of subscriptions to the 2021-22 CMK season were suspended in September due to pandemic restrictions but are now offered again. Three more performances by Canadian and international artists, including Banff International String Quartet Competition laureates, the Viano String Quartet, are scheduled between February and April 2022. Subscriptions are available through the RCA box office.
Ticket holders are asked to show up 15 minutes early so they can be screened for vaccine cards and identification.