Okanagan history – part 1 of 2 Two articles for the price of one

Recently while going through one of my local history files, I found a copy of the Jan. 20, 1921 edition of “The Kelowna Courier and Okanagan Orchardist.” An obituary on page one of that newspaper immediately caught my attention.
As I read that obituary, I realized that it is actually two articles: a short account of the deceased’s life and family and a brief history of one of Kelowna’s oldest businesses.
This obituary is the source of personal and economic history pertaining to the Central Okanagan.
The obituary’s biographical aspect reads as follows:
Obituary
Mrs. Emily Jane Newson
“Many old friends in Kelowna and throughout the district will learn with regret of the death of Mrs. Emily Jane Newson, who passed away at Victoria on Thursday last, at the age of 62 years, after about a month’s illness from an internal ailment.
Mrs. Newson, who was a native of London, England, came to Vernon some twenty years ago and in company with her husband, Mr. A.C. Newson, conducted the Kalamalka Hotel for two or three years until the death of Mr. Newson, after which she moved to Kelowna …
… Mrs. Newson is survived by three daughters, Mrs. E. Budden, San Francisco, Mrs. N.L. Slade, Victoria, Mrs. C.H. Jackson, Kelowna, and by one son, Mr. H.E. Newson, Victoria.
The funeral took place at Victoria on Monday, interment being made in Ross Bay Cemetery.”
Emily Jane Billings was born in England about 1859. About 1881 she married Alfred Conyers Newson (born in England about 1843). In 1883 they came to Canada, settling at Calgary. On Dec. 3, 1889 Alfred Newson applied for a pre-emption of property near Calgary.
The 1891 Canada Census lists Alfred Conyers Newson as 48 years old, born in England and working as a druggist. His wife Emily Jane, born in England, was 32 years old.
Their three daughters, all born at Calgary, were Nellie Conyers (six years old), Nora Louise (three years old) and Florence Emily (one year old).
Probably in the late 1890s, the Newson family moved to British Columbia, where Alfred and Emily’s fourth child, Harry, was born.
Shortly thereafter, the Newsons moved to Vernon, where Alfred and Emily operated the Kalamalka Hotel, as mentioned in Emily’s obituary.
An online history of the Kalamalka Hotel provides a bit of that building’s history:
“The Kalamalka Hotel was one of the first hotels to be built in Vernon and is certainly the longest lasting as it still exists today in the form of a sports-themed restaurant known as “The Kal.” It was completed in 1892, the same year that Vernon was incorporated as a city and that the Shuswap & Okanagan Railway reached Vernon and Okanagan Landing and connected them to the great transcontinental railway.
Alfred Newson did not long enjoy life in the Okanagan. He died at Vernon on Jan. 6, 1900. The Jan. 11, 1900 edition of “The Vernon News” reported the death of A.C. Newson “proprietor of the Kalamalka Hotel.”
The 1901 Canada Census (Yale County, Okanagan Division) enumerated Emily Jane Newson, widow, living at Vernon with her four children: Nellie C., Nora L., Florence E. and Harry E. Emily Newson was listed as “Hotel Proprietor.”
Sometime after the 1901 Canada Census was conducted, Emily Newson and her four children moved from Vernon to Kelowna; details of their time in Kelowna are recounted in next week’s article.
The 1911 Canada Census for Victoria, B.C. contains the following information:
“Newson, Jane E., head, born January 1860, England. She came to Canada in 1884
Newson, Harry E., son. born in B.C., July 1899. No occupation listed
Newson, Nora L., daughter, born in Alberta, March 1889. No occupation listed
Newson, Florence E., daughter, born in Alberta, July 1890. Working as a stenographer”
Between 1916 and 1919, Emily Jane Newson was living in Kelowna. She returned to Victoria, where she died on Jan. 13, 1921, age 62 years, survived by her three married daughters and one son. As reported in her obituary, she is buried in Victoria’s Ross Bay Cemetery.
What is known about Emily Jane’s four children?
• Nellie Conyer Newson (born 1885) married Ernest Budden, member of a well-known Kelowna family, at Victoria on Aug. 5, 1908. They moved to California and probably remained there.
• Nora Louise Newson (born 1889) married William John Monk at Victoria on Aug. 16, 1911. He died of tuberculosis at Victoria on May 26, 1913. Nora married George Slade at Victoria on Oct. 14, 1915. He died at Victoria on Dec. 14, 1918 (heart failure), age 34 years. On Oct. 7, 1926 Nora married Frederick Conway Newitt at Vancouver; he died at Vancouver on May 7, 1960, age 88 years. Nora died at Vancouver on Aug. 23, 1960, age 72 years.
• Florence Emily Newson (born 1890) married Charles Hill Jackson at Victoria on June 5, 1918. They divorced and she moved to the United States, where she remarried. Charles Hill Jackson, an accountant, died at Kelowna on June 21, 1956, age 76 years. He is buried in Kelowna Pioneer Cemetery.
• Harry Ernest Newson (born 1899) moved to the United States. Ancestry.ca records indicate that about 1915 he was on a ship bound for Alaska; his contact person was his mother, living at Kelowna. His June 13, 1973 California burial record indicates that Harry Ernest Newson was born at Calgary (sic), July 13, 1899.
Next week’s article chronicles Emily Jane Newson’s connections with the Lake View Hotel, including newspaper and directory references to that historic Kelowna establishment, its owners and managers.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society.
Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.