A talented teenaged West Kelowna musician is looking for support in an online international classical music competition as he pursues his chance to perform on his double bass in Vienna, Austria.
Nicholas Covaser, 13, is the only Canadian left in the semi-finals in the junior division of the Classic at Home – Worldvision Music Competition.
The teen, who is principal bassist in the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra as well as a senior member of the Kelowna Community Music School String Ensemble, has already taken first place in both the regional and national rounds of the competition.
Covaser’s goal is to be chosen as one the three finalists who will perform in Vienna, Austria, in late February.
Covaser’s recorded performance will be judged by a jury; however, the public can vote online for the teen and those votes will be converted into points.
Covaser has studied piano since he was five, and violin since he was eight. He is a Level 8 Royal Conservatory of Music candidate in both instruments.
At nine, he began studying double bass with Meaghan Williams, principal bass in the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, and a Level 10 Royal Conservatory of Music double bass candidate.
This is not Covaser’s first competition.
“At a certain point in your training, you start looking for competition,” said Covaser’s mother Ana Maria, adding that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the competitions over the last couple of years have been online.
Covaser has competed in the Kiwanis Festival and recently received a 2021 American Classical Young Musician Award Honourable Mention for extraordinary and inspiring performance.
Along with performing classical music, Covaser enjoys playing his double bass in jazz jams and plays bass guitar in his school band.
To watch Covaser’s performance and vote for him, go online to worldvision.classic-at-home.com/for-participants/2231. People will need to create a free account, but are not required to make a donation to vote.
Voting remains open until Saturday.