By Anita Perry
Special to Okanagan Newspaper Group
This weekend, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra concluded its 2021-2022 Season with Back to Beethoven, a rousing tribute to the composer.
The evening commenced with Beethoven’s Violin Concerto Op. 62 in D major with the OSO welcoming Canadian violin virtuoso Kerson Leong to the stage. The magic began the moment Leong drew his bow across the strings and it was clear both he and conductor Rosemary Thomson understood Beethoven’s vision of soloist and orchestra as equal partners.
The opening Allegro ma non troppo found Leong giving voice to seamless and beautifully contoured melodic lines, crisp articulation and effortless technical passages. Leong’s sound soared over the orchestra, presenting Beethoven’s ideas with clear intent and deep musical understanding. Even the simplest musical ideas were played with grace and exquisite attention to detail.
The second movement, Larghetto, was performed with sensitivity and attention to detail. While Beethoven is not known for his lyric compositional style, this hushed and reverent movement was reminiscent of a chorale: quiet, still and contemplative. Again, Leong’s attention to detail and depth of understanding of what Beethoven was trying to communicate created a vibrant and exciting performance.
The final playful Rondo Allegro cantered along at a relentless clip with joyful energy evident in each phrase.
The undisputed highlight was Leong’s jaw-dropping cadenza featuring perfectly placed finger work literally faster than the eye could follow.
Throughout, the performance was tight and well-rehearsed with Thomson achieving the perfect balance between soloist and orchestra.
It was no surprise that the audience surged to its feet in a spontaneous and well-deserved standing ovation.
Leong graciously performed an encore, Allemande from Violin Sonata No. 4 by Belgian composer Eugene Ysaye.
After intermission, the OSO launched into Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, the “Eroica.” Inspired by Napoleon Bonaparte’s assertions of equality, liberty and brotherhood, Beethoven dedicated this symphony to Bonaparte, only to tear up the dedication in a fury when the Corsican declared himself Emperor.
Despite its passionate history, there is something positive and reassuring about this music that speaks to Beethoven’s original egalitarian inspiration.
Under Thomson’s sure and confident hand, the orchestra charged into the Allegro con brio with positive energy and drive, maintaining cohesion through the varying moods and harmonies. Kudos to the wind section for their tight ensemble.
The second movement, Marcia funebre: Adagio assai, was performed with appropriate gravitas and given the current situation in Europe, was especially poignant. Featuring a passionate fugue, the music at times wept and lamented, each musician performing from the heart. Beautiful solos from oboist Lauris Davis highlighted this movement.
The playful Scherzo: Allegro vivace, provided welcome levity to the intense mood created by the preceding movement.
This raced along from the first note, joyful and unrestrained, the orchestra capturing its ebullient mood. Thomson kept the ensemble tight and focused. Kudos to the French horn section for their perfect entries during the rousing hunting calls.
The last movement, Finale: Allegro molto, is Beethoven at his most playful and the music roared along with a wink and a chuckle. Kudos to Dominique Bernath throughout the concert for her perfectly placed timpani lines, never overpowering and always in time.
Despite a musically and emotionally demanding concert, the orchestra maintained its energy and intensity throughout, resulting in an evening that was buoyant and uplifting.
Anita Perry is a music teacher and composer from Summerland.