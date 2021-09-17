There’s a new exhibition to be found at the heart of the Kelowna Art Gallery, in their inner open-air courtyard space. It features the work of West Kelowna-based natural fibre artist Annabel Stanley.
The site-specific installation entitled The Circle of Life explores how the form of the circle shapes our environment and is reflected in the flora and fauna that surround us. Visitors will encounter various sculptures woven from locally sourced natural fibres such as grasses, dogwood, alder, willow, moss, and grape vine canes. At the heart of the installation is an oversized bee skep that sits atop a wine barrel. Viewers are encouraged to peer into the lit interior of the skep through a small opening to discover numerous wire sculptures of bees, a woven honeycomb, and other tributes to the humble bee.
Stanley cites the work and writings of Ukrainian-American artist Alexander Liberman (1912-1999), as well as the ideas of sacred geometry, which explores the intersection of math, nature, and spirituality, as inspiration for her art installation.
The Circle of Life has an interactive component too. Visitors are invited to get hands-on (yes, they can touch the art) and create their own unique
installation by rearranging the
sphere-shaped sculptures and seating within the courtyard. Afterwards, they’re encouraged to snap a photo of their layout and share it using #movethespheres.
Annabel Stanley sources her
materials throughout the Okanagan Valley and from her vineyard in West Kelowna. She trained in Willow Sculpture with artist Julieann Worrall Hood in Wiltshire, England and has exhibited extensively in British Columbia and New Zealand.
The Circle of Life runs until September 11, 2022. The exhibition is presented with generous support from Raymond James Ltd.
A Willow Weaving workshop lead by Stanley has been scheduled for Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street. For more information, visit kelownaartgallery.com or call the Gallery at 250-762-2226.