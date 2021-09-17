Opera Kelowna is bringing Canadian tenor Colin Ainsworth to the Okanagan for a tour of solo vocal performances.
Ainsworth has performed with major opera companies and orchestras across North America and throughout Europe, but is also said to be at home in smaller settings.
“What a thrill to be able to hear Colin Ainsworth singing live here in the Okanagan” said Opera Kelowna Artistic Director Rosemary Thomson, in a news release.
“I have followed his career for years and hearing him perform in this live intimate setting will be unforgettable.”
Ainsworth will be accompanied at the piano by Laura Loewen, who was last heard in the Okanagan performing with soprano Tracy Dahl. Local musician Ashley Kroecher will join in on viola for two selections.
The program ranges from Hymns for Tenor by Ralph Vaughan Williams to the ingenious treatment of Beatles songs by Louis Andriessen.
The heart of the recital will feature The Length of a Day for tenor and piano by Jeffrey Ryan, which was commissioned by Pacific Opera Victoria for Ainsworth and premiered in April.
The recital closes with Peter Tiefenbach’s Chansons de mon placard, a tongue in cheek ode to household items found in the composer’s kitchen cupboards.
Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Vernon’s Trinity United Church and Oct. 1 at Kelowna’s St. Michael’s Cathedral. An Oct. 2 house concert in Naramata is sold out.
Tickets and information are available at operakelowna.com/opera-in-concert-transformations/