Stars on Ice has announced the final cast for its 2022 Canadian tour, including a visit to Kelowna on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. performance at Prospera Place.
Stars on Ice is to feature two-time and reigning Canadian Dance Champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, three-time and reigning Canadian pairs champions Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro and 2022 Canadian champion Keegan Messing.
The tour boasts the presence of two of Canada’s most accomplished and iconic skaters: four-time world champion and four-time Canadian champion Kurt Browning; and two-time Olympic silver medallist, three-time world champion and seven-time Canadian champion Elvis Stojko.
The 2022 tour cast will also include Kaetlyn Osmond, Jeffrey Buttle, Elladj Baldé, Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, Satoko Miyahara; and, Alissa Czisny.
Tickets for Stars on Ice are on sale now. Tickets start at $27.50 and are available via starsonice.ca, selectyourtickets.com and by phone at 250-762-5050.