A Kelowna writer’s short story has made the final five in a CBC contest.
Corinna Chong’s Kids in Kindergarten is a finalist in the CBC short story contest. The winner will be announced on April 29.
Chong’s story was selected from among 3,000 entries.
It’s a story about a woman who is grieving over a miscarriage against the backdrop of a Kindergarten classroom filled with other people's children.
It’s opens provocatively: “She said the ones whose mothers didn't really want them were always the best behaved.”
Chong explained the inspiration behind her story: “I had a daughter four years ago, and since going through the trials of conceiving, pregnancy and new motherhood, I’ve been really interested in exploring these themes in my writing. I think that miscarriages, while incredibly common, remain a kind of taboo subject. It wasn’t until I was trying to conceive that I began to hear so many stories of women, some of whom I knew, who had suffered miscarriages without anyone knowing. I wanted to write a story that could navigate in an empathetic way the nuances of pregnancy loss and the struggle to talk about it. “
The full story is available on the CBC contest website or directly at: cbc.ca/books/literaryprizes/kids-in-kindergarten-by-corinna-chong-1.5970419
Chong teaches English and fine arts at Okanagan College. She is in the process of wrapping up her second novel, Bad Land.
Chong’s first novel, Belinda’s Rings, was published by NeWest Press in 2013, and her reviews and short fiction have been published in magazines across Canada.
She will receive $1,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts. The winner will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and attend a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.
The other nominees are: Deville at Home by Brooks McMullin (Prince Albert, Sask.); Stump by Miranda Morris (Hamilton); Leaving Moonbeam by Ben Pitfield (Toronto); and Her First Palestinian by Saeed Teebi (Toronto)