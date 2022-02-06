Dying Light 2 Review Part 1
Rated M for Mature
(PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X,S)
First, let me preface this by saying I have been playing Dying Light 2 for around two weeks. The only issue is the game has a co-op option, which I can’t try until the patch drops on Day 1. I want to rate the game fairly with all it has to offer and wish to hold off until I get to try all parts of the game.
Let’s first talk about the visuals. The first game looked amazing and the second game is no different. The game’s city has realistic buildings and even a city layout, with different neighbourhoods, like a store district, and areas with skyscrapers and more. The game has a nice variety of zombie models.
The zombies and enemies themselves have different sizes and even attacks. You have a mixture of both humans and zombie enemies to contend with. This brings a new challenge to the game as humans have more movement options then zombies.
Combat has been improved with new abilities and counters that the player can unlock. The player can block and even parry attacks if you time the block correctly.
Parries leave the enemy open for different attacks. The player can also have the ability to use secondary attacks such as throwing knives, handmade grenades and even landmines.
Even though the game’s locations aren’t overwhelmingly filled with zombies, even a small number will give you a challenge and can easily overwhelm you.
The game’s day and night cycles offer more variety. During daylight, zombies are a challenge that can be avoided. At night, they not only get more aggressive, but there are also high-bred zombies that are more dangerous.
Getting around Dying Light 2 is the same as the first game, parkour is your friend. Parkour will have you jumping and spring over walls, obstacles and over buildings.
Besides new ways of getting around, human enemy types, the world itself is new in Dying Light 2. The world can be changed by the player choosing different alliances. The story has many parts where the player has different dialog and other options that directly impact relationships, missions and alliances.
The game has many side missions and even parkour challenges to keep you busy. The side missions are fun and even fill in more of the backstory. The parkour challenges test your skills against a timer to give you medal ratings depending on your speed and skill.
There is even more of the game to look at coming next week when the day one patch drops offering co-op and more.
