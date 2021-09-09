ArtWalk has been reinvented this year so it may happen in the safest way possible. And that means taking things outside.
Not only will visitors on Saturday be able to enjoy new artwork by almost 40 artists at 12 outdoor locations, but there'll be a “plein air” element where you can watch each artist create.
Artists can use urban or nature scenes around them as the subject of their artwork to paint, draw, sculpt, stitch or whatever their art-making process is.
En plein air is a French term for “outdoors”. It's often used to describe artists who paint or create in the open air.
This practice has been observed for centuries, and by the likes of famous artists such as Claude Monet and Vincent Van Gogh.
In their day, snapping a photo and taking it into the studio wasn't quick and easy. So artists would set up directly in front of a scene to paint it.
Today, some artists still prefer plein air.
Two artists you will find at ArtWalk in front of George Elliot Secondary are Theresa Edwards and Cathy Auburn. They've both enjoyed painting landscapes for years, each with a distinctive style.
Edwards uses big, bold strokes and vibrant colours. Her paintings have been described as uplifting and peaceful.
Edwards admits she is a little obsessed with the Okanagan, “It's like a calm energy washes over me when I'm out on the trail. I feel balanced and at peace. My paintings capture these moments so you can feel the benefits of being in nature too.”
Auburn paints landscapes that are calm and grounding. Interesting contour lines create a unique look that makes her style recognizable.
She says, “When I am out travelling, hiking or biking, I always have a camera or two with me. I love seeing the shapes and underlying colours of the landscape.”
This year's ArtWalk is a self-guided tour. Two to three artists will be set up at each location throughout Lake Country, which include parks, wineries and more.
Visit lakecountryartwalk.ca to print a map with the locastions.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.