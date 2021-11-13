Husband-and-wife musicians who come from vastly different musical backgrounds have teamed up to put out a four-song EP.
Jim Rhindress has a classic rock background. Wife Kim Rhindress is a classically trained singer and pianist with a theatre degree.
According to a news release, they discovered they had old folk songs in common and started singing them together in harmony.
“My Heart is Yours,” consists of four songs that are based on the couple’s real-life experiences.
The first song “Maritimer’s Lament” was written after a chance conversation with a lobster fisherman in Baddeck, Nova Scotia. “You’re My Valentine Every Day Of The Year” is based on Kim’s fruitless search for a greeting card.
“My Heart is Yours” documents how the couple met at a party and “When You’re Lonely” is based on a conversation they had while still living apart.
“Our songs are a real snapshot of who we are as people,” said Jim, “they are all different musical styles but all come from a place of honesty and authenticity.”
The couple has a total of 18 original songs and plan to record more in the new year. “We’ve got a few blues songs, a few heavier rock songs, even a country song with a rap in it,” laughs Kim.
“My Heart is Yours” is available on all streaming platforms and locals can hear Rhindress perform their original songs at their “Dessert and a Show” house concerts.
On the web: RhindressMusic.com