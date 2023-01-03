Start your year with a chuckle

It’s here, 2023! A new year of bright ideas and fresh excuses make or break resolutions. I have, for the first time in years, written down my declarations and will continue to look at them with resolute determination to conquer at least 50% of these feasible fantasies which I feel will make me happy.
The first, to hone other languages. I want to re-learn my mother tongue of Polish, as well as dust the cobwebs off the limited muscle memory of high school French. If the feeling is mutual, then you should know that the Centre culturel francophone de l’Okanagan, are starting their beginner to intermediate language lessons and one can sign up at leccfo.org/ french-classes.
Semester dates for new beginners are Jan. 10 to March 2, every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 – 7 p.m. There will be 16 classes in total at a cost of $305. Bonne chance!
———
Comedian and host of Train Wreck Comedy, Rob Balsdon, has booked himself a headlining spot at Runaways Lounge, 3110 Lakeshore Rd., Kelowna on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.
His style is more about comedic observations and clever anecdotes that combine honesty and approachable quick wit. I have seen him perform a few times as a warmup to the main event and enjoyed his style of making people laugh.
Balsdon began Train Wreck Comedy in 2010, which is now the Okanagan’s number-one stand-up comedy show that showcases the best comedians from all over North America, making sure his acts are high-energy, interactive and thought-provoking to give the audience an experience that’s guaranteed to make you laugh. Tickets are $25 through: trainwreckcomedy.com/tc-events/rob-balsdon-at-runaways-lounge/
———
The newly repainted walls of the Lake Country Gallery, 10356 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., are ready for the first exhibition of 2023 to be hung and presented to the public for viewing, with a special opening reception happening this Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m.
I am looking forward to seeing the works of five strong and talented female artists to include: landscape painter Joice M. Hall, Portraiture artist Janine Hall, Rhonda Neufeld- who leans towards mediums in printmaking, drawing and installation work, Fine Art Artisan Mary Smith McCulloch, and Lindsay Lorrain a graduate from Emily Carr with degrees in media, animation & fine art, and textile.
This collaboration of talent is under the banner State(s) of Being. Before visiting the gallery take some time to read about these artists to really appreciate the talent that is on those walls. Its quite exciting. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. six days per week, Tuesday through Sunday. lakecountryartgallery.ca
———
Rock ’n’ Roll legend Buddy Holly, famed for hits like, That’ll Be the Day, Peggy Sue, Everyday, Not Fade Away… and as the list goes on, so does his legacy, with the Live Impersonation Tribute Show coming to Kelowna Actors Studio for three nights only; Jan. 13 to 15, at their Ellis Street theatre location.
This winter dance party is the modern revival of the original show that Holly was on tour with when his airplane tragically crashed, also killing Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper himself, J.P. Richardson.
Remembered ever since as “The Day the Music Died,” these Rock ’n’ Roll legends had already made their mark in music history and come to life again with this concert that will feature the best hits of the original lineup to include songs by other stars of the era like Fats Domino, Roy Orbison, Bill Haley, Paul Anka, Connie Francis, Lesley Gore, and The Ronnettes, with a special appearance by the King himself, Elvis Presley.
Tickets range from individual row seating at $59 to $450 for private box seating. Visit the website for links to purchase tickets and more information: kelownaactorsstudio.com/
———
If you happen to be in Penticton on Sunday early evening, why not cozy up with a pint of something delicious to sip at the Cannery Brewing, 198 Ellis St., and hear the sweet vocal stylings of local folk singer/songwriter Maiya Robbie.
She will be performing with her guitar from 5 – 7 p.m. cannerybrewing.com/ events
———
Kelowna Senior Citizens’ Society, 1353 Richter Street, in Kelowna are holding their own dance party on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, from 7 p.m. onwards. It’s time to wiggle those hips and feel the groove while dancing to recorded music. Entrance fee $7.50 per person.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.