On Feb. 26, Dutch symphonic metal band Epica will release their latest album, Omega. We caught up with guitarist and songwriter Mark Jansen to talk about it.
COURIER: You guys have a new album coming out, and that’s Omega on Feb. 26, right?
JANSEN: Yes
COURIER: I saw an interview you did in 2019, where you said, “with The Holographic Principle, we reached the peak of what we could do with becoming bigger, and bigger, and sounding more massive. Now, with the next album, we want to go one step back and focus on the catchiness of the songs.” Do you feel like you were able to do that with Omega?
JANSEN: Yeah. With The Holographic Principle, we felt like we reached our limits, and we would not be able to go any further than that. I even thought it would be a good idea to take it a step back. Because, if you listen to The Holographic Principle from the beginning till the end, it’s quite a lot to process for the ears. Because it’s a pretty big wall of sound.
With Omega, we try to take it a step back and create some more space in the mix again, by not having all the time everything at the same time full force going on. So it gives a lot of dynamics in the mix. I listened to a lot of albums myself where they have limited to the maximum, like the latest album of Nightwish: they have a lot of dynamics. And I listened with more pleasure to those albums that are more dynamic. I think with Omega, we also succeeded (in creating) this space in the mix and a more pleasant listening experience when you listen to the whole album from beginning to the end.
COURIER: I was listening to your first single off of it, “Abyss of Time”, and I noticed that I don’t think it would sound out of place on The Holographic Principle, but it also does have a lot of the character of that newer Nightwish album. I think Spotify actually went from that to “Music” by Nightwish and, for a moment, I didn’t even realize they were different albums.
JANSEN: Yeah, maybe because of the dynamics, but also that song has a midpart which sounds pretty Nightwish-like. It’s actually the only song where we have these kind of flutes that Nightwish also has, so I think “Abyss of Time” is the most Nightwish-like song that we have on the album.
COURIER: Also, with “Abyss of Time”, at least on Spotify, you released it twice. Once just as the song, “Abyss of Time – Countdown to Singularity”, and then you released an acoustic version as well. I noticed that your acoustic versions are the same song, but played very, very differently. The Holographic Principle had a whole second side of (acoustic versions), and I think I listened to that non-stop for a week at one point.
JANSEN: Yeah, that’s correct. We try when we make acoustic versions to not only make an acoustic version, but also give it a completely different vibe and atmosphere. And so the “Abyss of Time” track has a kind of a folky Irish feel. And that’s also the challenge we put on ourselves: … to do something completely different with the song. And that’s part of the fun. When it works, (the) song can have such a different atmosphere that you recognize it’s the same song, but it’s also like a new song.
COURIER: (In 2018) Epica was part of a competition to work with the (Metropole Orkest, a Dutch jazz orchestra). You guys won that and re-recorded “Beyond the Matrix” with them. So “Beyond the Matrix” has three different versions, all of which are quite different.
JANSEN: Yeah, [for] that version with the orchestra … we thought we would go full force, over-the-top with the jazz approach, because we thought if we do something just with the orchestra, that sounds too similar to the original. But if we make a version that is completely over-the-top where both worlds come together – like their jazz side and our metal side – then you create something new. There’s some fans who really hated it, but there’s also some fans that said “wow, this is really amazing when you put these two worlds together”, and that was exactly our goal with that version: to do something really beyond what was normally within our borders.
COURIER: You have a lot of concept albums, or loose concept albums. I don’t know if The Holographic Principle is telling a story from end to end, but all of the songs are very clearly in one concept. Is there something like that for Omega as well?
JANSEN: Yeah, there’s kind of a red line to the album. There’s no story from beginning to end, but there’s always like a red line going through the album. And Omega is about the Omega Point Theory. It’s a theory from a French priest, (who) said that we are fated to scroll towards one point of unification. (This theory) sounded very interesting to me. So that was the starting point for the album and became also the topic in the “Omega” song. And next to that , there’s some songs that go in different directions, but always having this red line in mind. For example, there’s some songs dealing with the Emerald Tablets – old spiritual tablets, wisdom teachings.
COURIER: How closely do you try to stick to a theme when you’re writing an album?
JANSEN: Before we start writing, we always start with the music. I have no idea yet what the lyrics will be about. Then the songs give inspiration for lyrics. Lyrics usually also deal with stuff that Simone (Simons, Epica’s lead singer) and I are watching – like documentaries – or reading at the moment … And the stuff we are interested in at the moment usually finds its way into the lyrics.
COURIER: Do you have any suggestions for people who want to prepare for Omega, or after people have heard it? What should they be watching and reading?
JANSEN: There’s a lot of interesting stuff out there. I always like to watch programs that combine ancient wisdom teachings with science, and I watch some stuff on the Gaia channel. It’s a channel like Netflix, but for science and spirituality, and some programs on that channel fascinate me more than others. But there’s … one program, “Ancient Civilizations”, and I love that program. (“Ancient Civilizations”) looks into old civilizations in a scientific way, how they rise, how they fell. And it discusses new ways of thinking, because out modern science always has a tendency to look at things in a progressive way, that everything gets better and better over time. But there’s also a possibility that civilizations already came up and got destroyed and had to start all over again. And I think that could be the truth.
Because when you look at Egypt, for example, you have these pyramids. I never believed since I was a kid that these things were built by people back in the days with all the knowledge they had back in the days, which was not so much as nowadays yet. But for some reason, these pyramids are perfect, and in perfect alignment with the starts. So I believe that there were already civilizations on this planet who made this work and for some reason kind of disappeared. And these kinds of things fascinate me a lot, so I would suggest people step into it with an open mind.
COURIER: Have you ever been approached to do music for a show?
JANSEN: Yeah, we sometimes get some offers, but we always look into it if it’s interesting to do it or not, because everything takes a lot of time. So we only take the most interesting opportunities. Attack on Titan was very interesting to us, so we took the opportunity
(Reporter’s note: Epica released a four song EP with covers of themes from the show Attack on Titan in 2017).
Besides that, we once in the past did the score for a Dutch movie which became the album “The Score.” But in the future, if there comes a new opportunity for doing the soundtrack of a movie, we will definitely look into it.
COURIER: As long as it’s interesting.
JANSEN: As long as it’s interesting. And we will want to record it with the best possible sound. With Attack on Titan, for example, we wanted to record with a real orchestra. It wouldn’t make sense to have a crappy production that would not sound good compared to our normal albums. So the quality has to be high.
COURIER: A few years ago, you announced a project called United Metal Minds. But there hasn’t been an update in a while. So how is that going? Can you give an update now?
JANSEN: Sure. Behind the scenes, there’s still a lot of work going on. Because I’m working with groups of people, and everybody is working on their own track. It’s basically also a little bit waiting for things to open up related to COVID because everybody has to record in the studio of Joost van de Broek, where we also record the Epica stuff. We need to be sure that if everybody books their flights, that they can happen. Because now every time this situation changes and if everybody has their flights booked and it cannot happen, then it would be a disaster financially.
So as soon as things are pretty secure to start recording, then we can start recording and then also release the album. The music is like 95% written. Lyrics not yet, but the music is the most work. So as soon as the COVID situation is a bit brighter, things will go pretty fast.
COURIER: I hope that happens soon, but I guess no one can say.
JANSEN: Yeah, at this point everything is so unsure that I don’t know how things will develop. But let’s hope in a good way because with these new mutations, nobody knows anymore what’s going to happen.
Jeff Bulmer is a local metal aficionado and UBC Okanagan masters student. He has written frequently for UBCO’s The Phoenix, The Daily Courier, and hosts an occasional radio show for Hornby Island community radio.