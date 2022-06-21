Special to Okanagan
The latest project by students in a UBC Okanagan fourth-year visual arts course — a new mural in the Lower Mission area of Kelowna — will be celebrated Thursday.
This project, on the corner of Pandosy Street and West Avenue, provides a great deal of value to Bachelor of Fine Arts students, said visual arts instructor David Doody. He and co-facilitator Jorden Doody supervise and guide the students through the steps of planning, pitching and painting a public mural.
Students gain the experience of working with a diverse range of technologies including projectors and mechanical lifts, while also learning a variety of paint applications and techniques common to mural painting.
This is the third year the course has been offered and David said he can see how much impact and excitement a large painting like this can bring to a community.
“Murals are great ways for artists to collaborate with other artists and non-artists to create a visually encapsulating culture and community,” he said.
This year’s mural continues the theme of the previous two murals in downtown Kelowna — sensitive habitats and ecosystems of the Okanagan.
Each mural depicts local flora and fauna to help bring awareness to some of the sensitive habitats in the local area.
“Our design this year features a large western painted turtle, showing it as the sun sets in a very calm surreal setting,” David said.
The nine students in the full credit, visual arts mural painting course began work in early May, and conclude this week.
UBCO’s department of Creative Studies partnered with the Stober Group.
“We wanted a way to add to the uniqueness and vibrancy of the Pandosy neighbourhood,” said Bob Dagenais, director of development with the Stober Group. “The UBCO team certainly brought their ‘A’ game in achieving that.”
The public is invited to the launch of the completed mural at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Students and instructors will be on hand.