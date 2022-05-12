In a funny sort of way, the war on comedy has been beneficial for stand-up comics.
“You have to be funnier now,” said comic Alex Mackenzie with a chuckle. “Before you could throw out sexist and racial stereotypes … now you have to be more clever in joke writing. It forces you to up your game.”
Mackenzie is one of four comics on the bill for a comedy night, Friday in Kelowna.
“Some people want to stop comedians because they can’t stop the real problems that we face in society. So let’s go after the guys who are telling the jokes,” Mackenzie said in an interview.
Comics have been in the news cycle lately, first with Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars and, more recently, Dave Chappelle being charged on stage by an audience member.
Closer to home, a heckler in Penticton last week accused a headliner of “dividing the country” following a joke about anti-vaxxers. (The audience booed the heckler.)
Mackenzie, like most stand-up comics, believes laughter is needed during challenging times.
“With the dumpster fire I call the internet, if you go online it seems like the whole world is burning and we’re all falling apart. I’ve had people come to one of my live shows, first time they’ve ever seen live comedy and say afterward, ‘Thank you, this is what we need,’ and it restores my faith in humanity.”
Mackenzie hails from Prince George. After seven years of post-secondary education, he worked as an engineer for a pulp-and-paper mill.
Always a funny kid growing up, in 2015, he did his first podcast which soon led to an open mike at a local pub.
He discovered he was good and soon decided to give up a six-figure job and sold everything he owned to try making a living as a comedian.
He now lives in an RV fulltime and travels the country with his chocolate lab, Finley.
“He’s a highly-motivated, self-starter,” he says of his dog. “He keeps me going. When you’re doubting your decisions and you’re in a parking lot in Flin Flon, Man., starring at the ceiling, thousands of miles from the people you love, your dog doesn’t care about any of this. You just have to find an empty field and throw him a tennis ball.”
Finley is often worked into his owner’s material.
Mackenzie said comedy is the toughest thing he’s ever done because it requires writing new material daily and keeping up with world issues.
He’s grateful for everything that’s come his way and claims to be one of only 100 people in Canada working full time as a professional comedian.
Participating in the Hunger for Laughs tour with other talented performers was the highlight of his career thus far.
As for the names of his personal favourite comedians, he said “it changes all the time,” but two consistents are Bill Burr and the late Norm Macdonald.
Alex Mackenzie performs at Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill and Comedy Lounge in Kelowna on Friday, May 13 beginning at 8 p.m. with Matt Baker, Dusty Searcy and Velina Taskov. Tickets are $15.