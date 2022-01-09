Halo Infinite
Rated T for Teen
(PC,Series X, S, Xbox One)
Halo Infinite is finally in players hands; so has the year-long delay helped the game? Short answer is yes.
The visuals that were showcased last year and ridiculed have seen major improvement.
The game is set on the Zeta Halo ring. The ring world looks like a more lush earth.
The game has rich trees, lakes, rivers and all levels of terrain. The enemy models, including the ones pointed out last year, have seen an overhaul.
Each enemy model has a high level of detail and looks great on the Series X and S. Explosions have a pleasant visual kick with glowing shrapnel flying everywhere.
The weaponry all have distinct sounds and great audio to easily tell weaponry apart.
Other elements from enemy sounds to explosions all pack that punch you would expect on the next generation hardware.
Voice acting and music is as great as other past Halo titles.
The first few minutes of the story starts with a bang. You have the ring being destroyed and Master Chief waking up and getting directly into the action.
I won’t spoil the story, but after some events, you are thrown into a ring and you have a large open-world style map.
The map is one of the biggest changes from the past games.
In other games, missions are linear and freedom to do things in different orders isn’t possible.
In Halo Infinite, you have a large map to explore, or complete side objectives in any order you’d like.
Main story missions all have the same variety and cool moments you want in a Halo game.
All the bosses you battle have a nice challenge to them requiring your quick movements and fast reflexes.
Story details are given to the player through game play, making the game that much more engrossing. Though the game is an open world, the entire map isn’t open from the start, just sections.
This game’s exploration is less overwhelming for most players. Even side missions and items you find along the way help fill in more of the backstory of the game.
The side missions, like taking down enemy bosses, or taking over bases to improve the Spartan presence, are fun.
The highlight of any Halo game is the combat.
If you played previous Halo titles, the combat will make you feel right at home.
All the weapons pack a different punch and are varied enough that you’ll find a number of new favourites.
Enemies have a large variety of different sizes, weaponry and will flank and circle around you.
The developer 343 could have just copied a previous title, but they managed to create a game that does feel like Halo, but also a new experience.
The grappling hook is a new addition. Players can use the grappling hook to attack enemies, get to out-of-the-reach places and more.
Another new addition is light RPG elements that let you upgrade elements like thrusters, shields, drop shields and more.
Players can find Spartan crates that can be used to upgrade these attributes.
There’s new vehicle additions. Players can still take out the ATV Warthog if that’s your favourite. Most of the vehicles handle like you’d expect, with one exception. The Warthog is extremely tip happy, any small rock or object will make the vehicle tip over and crash.
Everything else in the game feels tight. Jumps and regular platforming act just like you’d expect.
The Halo Infinite team has created a fantastic story, engaging combat and an overall can’t miss experience for a first person shooter or Halo fan. The one thing that is lacking is the ability for friends to join in the fun like past titles.
9/10
Contact Sascha at with gaming questions and more. On XBox One: acehardy13. On PSN: acehardy13