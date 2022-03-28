Rock band Styx is coming to Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Oct. 8. Tickets will go on sale April 1 through Select Your Tickets.
But the band itself will offer VIP packages via their own website, styxWorld.com, beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.
Also performing will be Nancy Wilson’s Heart. Nancy is the guitarist of the two sisters in Heart. Singer Ann is not part of this group. Nancy Wilson released a solo album, You and Me, last May.
The Canadian tour starts Oct. 5 in Victoria and concludes Oct. 18 in Winnipeg.
Styx has released 17 albums, including their newest Crash of the Crown, which came out last June.
An EP, The Same Stardust, was released in September., featuring two new songs, plus live versions of hits, Mr. Roboto, Man In The Wilderness, Miss America, Radio Silence and Renegade.