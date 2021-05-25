I got my vaccine last week and I have to say, apart from a sore arm for a few days, I am feeling good. I know that I must stay socially distanced for three more weeks until the vaccine kicks in and continue to wear a mask until my second dose is administered, before I even get an all clear to give a familiar stranger a hug, but I am so looking forward to these simple pleasures of contact and to see someone’s actual smile again.
As our city continues to be vaccinated by the hundreds every day, we are feeling a little freer about getting out and about supporting live music and the arts.
There are still many wonderful on-demand and live-streamed events happening and I feel good telling you about the ever-popular monthly Maestro Musings, hosted by OSO’s Rosemary Thomson, airing tomorrow, May 27.
This month’s special guest is Timothy Vernon, a recipient of the Order of Canada and founding Artistic Director for the Pacific Opera. Vernon’s accolades also include Opera Canada’s Ruby Award, the Diamond Jubilee Medal, and honorary degrees from Royal Roads University and the University of Victoria.
I look forward to this 20-minute conversation between Maestra and Maestro which promises to be fascinating and enlightening — perhaps tapping into Vernon’s hometown roots of Victoria, the company’s inception in 1979 and the hundreds of productions that have successfully been performed to sold-out audiences over the years.
Listen live from 12:30-1 p.m. by Zoom. Register at okanagansymphony.com/
maestros-musings. You can find the archived interviews through this link as well.
You will not be disappointed; Thomson has an ease of poetic conversation which brings out the best in her talented guests.
—————
On Sunday, the Barn Owl Brewery, on Lakeshore Road will host Black Cat Soul on their patio from 2 to 4 p.m. The trio, consisting of Betty Goodacre, James Hay and Keith McTaggart will be performing originals as well as favourites from T-Bone Walker, Jimmy Rogers, Slim Harpo and more. Seating is first-come, first-serve and there will be tip jar so please bring some paper money to pad the bands coffers.
—————
This year has crippled the arts and devastated fundraising efforts. Community gatherings that use to raise funds for societies like Cool Arts Studio have dried up. The Cool Arts Studio allows artists with developmental disabilities a place to create and sell their innovative creations. I urge readers to become a patron of the program and make a one-time annual donation of $360 or a monthly $30 gift, which will help support the society in creating quality fine arts opportunities for its members.
You will be randomly paired with a Cool Arts artist and receive a gift of their bio and an original piece of work created by them in the studio.
Once a patron, you will also receive an invitation to a Cool Arts studio tour where you will connect with your paired artist and engage alongside them, (once all safety protocols are in place).
A charitable tax receipt for the full amount of your donation will be issued and you will receive access to a colourful world of creative cards, crafts, hand-painted bags and wall art. Visit the website at coolarts.ca/support-us, or email questions to info@coolarts.ca.
Tigerlily Fashions on Bernard Avenue also are selling cards and hand-painted totes inside their store on behalf of Cool Arts.
—————
Studio9 is a school on Houghton Road that believes art should be a part of a child’s life every day because it improves their academic performance. Teachers use dance in science, music in physics, theatre in French, reality TV in food and art in English.
Students can explore issues and subjects that are important to them. Since COVID-19 closures, the school has grappled with fundraising efforts, so they are holding an art auction on Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
Everyone is invited to join in by purchasing a piece of student art for your office, home office, rumpus room or wherever you would like.
There are also some cool items that are hand crafted such as pens, purses and even barbecue tools.
Visit their online auction at trellis.org/studio9-art-auction, where you can bid on some amazing travel opportunities for Harry Potter fans, trips to New Orleans for jazz lovers and a Game of Thrones experience, to name a few.
For more information visit the website at: studio9.ca or email them at: office@studio9.ca
—————
Last week Ballet Kelowna live-streamed their season finale. Those who missed the opportunity can now see an on-demand recording of it until May 30. Visit balletkelowna.ca and follow the links to the stream hosts, Unicorns.live.
—————
The Kelowna Innovation Centre is featuring four Kelowna artists, four gorgeous landscapes and four creative interpretations inside the building until the end of June. Works by local Kelowna artists Cynthia Gunsinger, Theresa Edwards, Christina Knittel and Nikki Balfour are on display at the centre, 460 Doyle Ave. from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The exhibition can be found throughout the first floor with select artist works on the seventh floor. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.