Local country musician Ben Klick’s annual fundraiser for MS raised $56,865 this past weekend.
The fourth annual Music Fest MS event included a concert, golf tournament and auction at Predator Ridge Golf Course.
Dean Brody and Aaron Goodvin joined Klick on stage for an acoustic concert.
“Every year the event gets bigger. The show wouldn’t be what it is without the support from the community, the sponsors, the volunteers, the artists, and my family. It was an incredible day up at Predator Ridge. And I’m excited to announce we there will be a virtual radio broadcast and telethon at the end of the month for those who missed the in-person show.” said Klick in a news release after the show.
Over the years, the event has raised $170,000.
Donations can be made online at benklick.com/musicfestms.
The fundraiser started as a live concert at the Kelowna Community Theatre, then moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klick started the fundraiser after his father was diagnosed with
multiple sclerosis.