Tickets for Béatrice et Bénédict are now on sale. The Opera Kelowna mainstage production runs for three performances from Aug. 18-21, at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
This adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing weaves the tale of two unlikely lovers, whose friends revel in trickery to help the duo discover their affection for one another.
Set during a Sicilian summer evening in Sicily in the 1950s, the opera wraps its delightful tale in lush ensembles and sumptuous harmonies.
The performance will be sung in French and dialogue will be spoken in English.
‘Béatrice et Bénédict centres on wit, friendship and love. It feels quite timely, even, because we all have loved ones that have had more than their fair share of difficulties getting together and tying the knot in these terribly difficult years – this piece feels like a celebration and moving into a new phase,” said Opera Kelowna Artistic Director Rosemary Thomson.
Thomson will conduct with Edmonton-based Brian Deedrick directing and set design by Okanagan artist Ryan Grenier.
In the roles of Béatrice and Bénédict are mezzo soprano Stephanie Tritchew and tenor Asitha Tennekoon.
Lynn McMurty, Clarence Frazer and other exceptional artists will also delight audiences with their incomparable talent and voices.
Emerging professionals from Opera Kelowna’s Valley Opera Summer Intensive will sing as
the chorus for all three performances.
To keep access to the arts available for the community, Opera Kelowna is offering a new pay-what-you-will program.
This program will see 10% of tickets for all ticketed performances in 2022 set at flexible pricing. Patrons are able to choose the ticket price that works for them, allowing them to continue to participate in the arts.
“Opera Kelowna is committed to inclusivity,” explained
Managing Director Brianna Wells. “Our pay-what-you-will initiative is intended to lower a very real barrier that some of our neighbours face to participate in live, professional, performing arts.
Purchase tickets at simpletix.com/e/opera-kelowna-presents-b-atrice-et-b-n-dic-tickets-106440.