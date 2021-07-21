Well, I must say these last few weeks have ruffled up enough drama, I am looking forward to some emotional downtime. Last week, I watched in real time the crane collapse causing a dust ball that literally looked like a fireball and the reason this column is a day late is due to the fact that electricity and wifi was down before we were evacuated at Spirit Ridge Resort in Osoyoos.
While leaving the area quietly and in a timely manner, we passed the first responders and fire service crew all standing vigilant with hoses hooked up and alert to the impending fire creeping its way towards the ridge.
—————
While our prayers are with the folks and animals that are finding safety, my soul is in need of creative nourishment and this weekend we look forward to Feel-Good-Folk! on the 400 block of Bernard Avenue, downtown, hosted by Festivals Kelowna, which is bringing live music back to the city.
Each night from 6 to 9 p.m., three live acts perform for one hour each.
Tomorrow, it’s Jane Eamon, The Dublin Duo and The Thimely Trio.
On Saturday enjoy Troe and John, Chloe Davidson, then Sean Waters Quartet to end the evening.
If you are closer to Summerland then enjoy the soul funk stylings of trio Moni Funk, who perform at the Summerland Estate Winery from 2 to 4 p.m. at their 21606 Bridgeman Rd. location.
—————
Kelowna Community Theatre opens its doors for the next three nights with live performances of Opera Kelowna’s first show of the season; The Book Of My Shames.
Co-created by vocal tenor Isaiah Bell and director Sean Guist, the show features newly commissioned orchestration by the Okanagan’s own Kolby Zinger-Harris.
This intimate and heartfelt piece of cabaret style opera tells Isaiah’s coming out story. The evening will be wrapped in quick monologues and eclectic musical styles that will underpin big questions that include: What would it take to really change? How do we learn to love when we have turned on ourselves? Is it too late?
The performances will be held on the mainstage as will the cabaret-style tables and seating.
The stage will accommodate tables for ticket holders with the size of your party being 2-4 people only. Tickets are $46 per person, which can be purchased through links from the website at: operakelowna.com. There were five tables left as of a couple of days ago.
The theatre is located at 1375 Water Street and doors open at 6:45 p.m.
The Friday concert will also be live-streamed live through unicorns.live.
—————
Outdoor concerts at Swalwell Park in Lake Country are gaining momentum and more shows are being added to the summer roster.
On Saturday, the folk duo 70x7 will opening from 6:30 p.m., warming the stage for Andrew Johns, who will start his set at 7:30 p.m. Johns’ repertoire includes the songs of Elton John, Queen, Billy Joel to name a few. For the full calendar of summer events at Swalwell park visit lakecountry.bc.ca. Vancouver jazz singer Jill Barber will headline a pair of shows in August.
—————
Blake and Daiya Anderson, the owners of Origin Wines, 1268 Riddle Rd. in Penticton are living their dream life. Born and raised locally, they met and developed a mutual passion for wine and in creating a spacious area for live music.
On Saturday, their Sunset Sessions will feature folk/roots/soul artist Brent Tyler, whose melodic vocals and guitar stylings are perfect for his original and cover song choices.
I loved researching this new artist as his sound suited my taste. Even the cat seemed impressed with his YouTube cover of Older Chests by Damien Rice played through my laptop speakers.
Now, I am enjoying his album Pretty Tune which you can find through: brentyler.com.
Tickets for this concert are $49 through links at: originwines.ca. Guests may to bring their own snack foods but outside alcoholic beverages will not be permitted. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-serve. Blankets available, or guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.