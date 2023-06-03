Nothing better than fresh strawberries

Strawberry season has arrived! Is there anything better than perfectly pretty, vine ripened strawberry fresh from the garden? Me thinks not (although a warm peach is a close second!) If you are not growing your own strawberries, thankfully we have many local farmers who have a supply ready for you at the Farmers’ Market.
There are so many wonderful ways to use these delicious berries. I love slicing them onto salads, especially fresh spinach salad, with goat cheese and sliced almonds. Since they freeze so well, do make sure to preserve the season. Simply hull (destem) and freeze into containers to have at the ready for baking and smoothies. While you are at it, freeze some whole berries to drop into your glass of wine or water – it looks beautiful and keeps it cool.
Another way of preserving this precious season is to make strawberry jam. I love to macerate my fruit in the fridge before making the jam with a vanilla bean to make strawberry-vanilla jam. Seriously, the touch of vanilla with the strawberry tastes like a strawberry sundae. If you don’t feel like making jam the old-fashioned way, why not try a batch of freezer jam? Easy and delicious, it is a great way to capture the freshness of the season to enjoy in the winter months.
You may have noticed that I am totally into tarts. Puff pastry is going to be your new best friend in the kitchen. So super easy and versatile, from savoury tarts like the asparagus tart recipe I posted a couple of weeks ago to a delicious heirloom tomato version I make late summer, this sweet strawberry tart makes for a perfectly delicious and easy dessert that just screams al fresco dining and picnics!
Rustic Strawberry Pepper Tart
ingredients:
• 1 square frozen puff pastry, defrosted as per package instructions
• 2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced (or enough to cover your pastry)
• ½ block cream cheese, room temperature
• 1 tbsp. cream
• Pepper, freshly ground
• 3 tbsp. strawberry freezer jam, heated
• Optional Basil leaves, torn
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll out the puff pastry (should be defrosted but still cool to the touch) on a floured board into a rectangle or desired shape.
Stir together cream cheese, cream to thin it out and pepper until smooth.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place pastry
on top.
Spread cream cheese onto pastry leaving a ½ inch border.
Arrange strawberries in a single layer on top of cream cheese.
Heat jam in the freezer to make in more liquid and then drizzle over strawberries. The pectin will act as a glaze and look lovely.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until pastry is golden brown.
Remove from oven and cool on a rack.
Serve in squares with basil torn and scattered on top.
Ice cream or whipped cream would also be lovely on top!
LOW-SUGAR STRAWBERRY FREEZER JAM
Crush 8 cups (2 L) strawberries as above. Stir in 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) sugar; let stand for 15 minutes. Stirring constantly, gradually add 1 pouch (45 g) freezer jam Pectin; stir for three minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Ladle into five 1-cup (250 mL) containers, leaving 1/2-inch (1 cm) headspace. Cover with lids. Refrigerate for up to 3 weeks or freeze for up to 1 year.
Bliss Sparkling Cherry Honey Wine
Have you ever tried honey wine also known as mead? This sweet treat is made with the help of our buzzing buddies and makes for a delicious beverage. Located in Southeast Kelowna, they offer tastings on site of their other products as well.
Dark, juicy Okanagan cherries were added to give this sparkler a beautiful blush colour. Notes of cherry, plum and Pinot Noir.
——————————
