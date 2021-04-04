The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is bringing an all-Mozart program to the stage — and to your living room via livestreaming — on Saturday, April 10.
The 7:30 p.m. concert titled Exsultate, presents the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
It will open with the Overture to La Finta Gardiniera (The Pretend Garden Girl), one of Mozart’s lesser known operas. Written in a matter of weeks at the young age of 18, the plot is somewhat convoluted, but it’s not necessary to understand the storyline to enjoy this sparkling music, the symphony explains in a news release.
The orchestra will be joined by Salmon Arm-based soprano Kelly Coubrough for Mozart’s thrilling and popular Exsultate Jubilate, which translates into English as ‘Rejoice, Be Glad.’
He wrote this motet at the age of 15.
"This work is one of exhilarating beauty," says music director Rosemary Thomson. "It depicts a joyful dawn after the dark of night has reigned everywhere; a perfect piece to celebrate the return of spring and to lift our spirits in this challenging time."
The concert concludes with Symphony No. 29 in A Major, another youthful composition by the 18-year-old wunderkind.
OSO principal hornist Scott Wilson, who wrote the program notes for this concert, describes it as “music that brims with a young man’s emerging compositional self-confidence, that sums up everything he had heard and learned about symphonic form at the time. It is something that only Mozart could have written. For almost the first time… this is Mozart’s individual symphonic voice, ringing loudly and clearly.”
People who buy a ticket to the livestream concert can also access a wine-and-dine package from Peak Cellars. Preorder a bottle of wine and a “Take-and-Bake” pizza to enjoy with the performance.
Peak Cellars will deliver to your door (Vernon to Peachland; extra fee for Penticton) in time for the pizza to be out of the oven by the start of the concert. Once you’ve purchased your ticket through Unicorns.live, look for the details about the promotion under the Resources tab.
Ticket links are also available at okanagansymphony.com.