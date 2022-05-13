Chamber Music Kelowna Society will present its final concert of the 2021-22 regular season on May 27 with a long-awaited appearance by Marina Thibeault (viola) and Corey Hamm (piano). The two artists will take the stage at the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in downtown Kelowna at 7:30 p.m.
Celebrated for her “deep rich sound, exceptional virtuosity, and enthusiasm,” Thibeault’s “plangent tone and expressive phrasing” (The Strad) lends to a great richness in her playing that is on display across genres. Since being named Radio-Canada’s classical “Revelation” for 2016-17, Thibeault has delighted audiences across Canada, the United States, and Europe with her elegant, spellbinding performances and engaging presence. She is also a member of the faculty at UBC’s School of Music in Vancouver.
Hamm has established a unique musical profile as a solo pianist and chamber musician of diverse talents. He has commissioned over 200 solo, chamber and concerto works. He is an award-winning professor of piano at the UBC in Vancouver, and in addition to his solo and ensemble performances, he regularly appears with Thibeault.
Thibeault and Hamm will perform works by Joseph Hadyn, Darius Milhaud, and Rebecca Clarke. The program will include Haydn’s Divertimento in D major, Milhaud’s Sonata for viola and piano, and both Morpheus and Sonata for viola and piano by Clarke.
Chamber Music Kelowna’s 2022-23 season will open on Oct. 28.