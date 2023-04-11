Okanagan history – Part 2 of 2 2 articles for the price of 1

Last week’s local history article featured biographical information about Emily Jane Newson (nee Billings; circa 1859-1921), Kelowna immigrant settler and owner operator of the Lake View Hotel, located directly east – and facing westward, to the lake – of what is now Kelowna City Park.
Some of the information for last week’s article comes from Emily Newson’s obituary, found on page one of the Jan. 20, 1921 edition of “The Kelowna Courier and Okanagan Orchardist.”
Other information about her and her family was gleaned from Vernon and Kelowna newspapers, Canada Census returns, British Columbia Vital Statistics and Ancestry.ca records.
There is another aspect to Emily Jane Newson’s 1921 obituary. This involves information about the Lake View Hotel which opened its doors in August 1892, one of the first businesses located in the townsite of Kelowna, also established in 1892.
The middle portion of Emily Jane Newson’s obituary reports:
“… after which she moved to Kelowna and purchased the Lake View Hotel from Mr. Archie MacDonald. She operated the hotel for some time but eventually leased it in 1904 to Mr. Jas Bowes and moved to Victoria, where she resided for a number of years, returning (to Kelowna) in 1916 to run the hotel once more after the departure of the then lessees, the Coates brothers, to whom Mr. Bowes had transferred his lease several years before. Mr. Bowes took another lease of the hotel in 1919, and Mrs. Newson once more moved to Victoria, residing there until her death …”
This middle section provides a chronology of the ownership/management of Kelowna’s Lake View Hotel:
• pre 1902: built, owned and operated by Archie McDonald/ MacDonald
• 1902 to 1904: owned and operated by Emily Jane Newson
• 1904 to 1916: owned by Emily Jane Newson but leased to James Bowes and later subleased to the Coates brothers
• 1916 to 1919: owned and operated by Emily Jane Newson and family
• post 1919: owned by Emily Newson but leased to James Bowes
The Aug. 25, 1892 edition of “The Vernon News” is one of the earliest references to the Lake View Hotel, although that establishment was not identified by that name:
“The Kelowna hotel was opened for business on Saturday, Aug. 13 and the genial host Mr. A. McDonald entertained all comers with the utmost hospitality. Building as now completed and furnished is a very credible hostelry, and from its situation cannot fail to become a convenient resort for businessmen and tourists.”
One week later, “The Vernon News” informed its readers of an event held in Kelowna’s first hotel:
“New hotel at Kelowna was scene of a brilliant affair on Friday evening last, when the proprietor Mr. Arch McDonald entertained a large company at a ball. There were present disciples of the terpsichorean art form from Vernon and many other parts. Excellent music was provided which was taken advantage of by those present for a genuine evening’s entertainment.”
The Jan. 12, 1893 edition of “The Vernon News” identifies Kelowna’s first hotel as the “Lake View,” describing that building as 28 by 60 feet, with wings of 24 by 36 feet and 20 by 30 feet, containing 30 rooms. Arch McDonald was named as the hotel’s owner and builder, the cost of construction being $8,000.
Improvements to the Lake View Hotel and property are reported in the March 28, 1895 edition of “The Vernon News:”
“Mr. A. McDonald of the Lake View Hotel, Kelowna has completed a neat fence along the town line (from the edge of Bernard Avenue to Mill Creek) across the street from his property.”
Vernon and Kelowna newspapers verify information contained in Emily Jane Newson’s obituary. The Oct. 2, 1902 edition of “The Vernon News” reported:
“Mrs. E.J. Newson left Vernon on Monday for Kelowna where she has purchased from Archie MacDonald the commodious and popular hostelry the Lake View Hotel.”
The Thursday, Aug. 25, 1904 edition of “The Kelowna Clarion” informed its readers that:
“Jas. Bowes arrived Friday to take over the Lake View Hotel from Mrs. E.J. Newson. Mr. Bowes, who has had wide experience in hotel
keeping in Silverton, B.C., is making extensive preparations for the accommodation of his guests. The hotel is undergoing a thorough renovation and a billiard table installed.”
The Oct. 6, 1904 edition of “The Kelowna Clarion” reported additional improvements to Kelowna’s Lake View Hotel:
“The Lake View has undergone considerable improvement during the past week. A new windmill has been erected and iron piping laid from the lake so that water will be supplied from a tank to the upper storey in the future.”
The “1904 Henderson’s B.C. Directory” (page 184) records that the Lake View Hotel was owned by Emily J. Newson, although the entry incorrectly identified her: “Newsom, Emma C., prop. Lake View Hotel.”
Emily Jane Newson’s move from Kelowna to Victoria is reported in the Sept. 8, 1904 edition of “The Clarion:”
“Mrs. E.J. Newson, former proprietor of the Lake View Hotel, and family left for Victoria where they will reside.
“Henderson’s 1910 B.C. Directory” (page 827) provides details about the owner of Kelowna’s oldest hotel: “Bowes, James prop. Lake View Hotel,”
Three years later, “W.A. Jeffries’ 1913 Directory” (page 74) contains the following entry for Kelowna: “Lakeview Hotel, prop. F.S. Coates”.
Emily Jane Newson’s Jan. 20, 1921 obituary is a source of biographical information about her and her family. However, it also provides a window into the history of Kelowna’s Lake View Hotel, for many years a prominent fixture of our city’s early commercial and social history.
——————————
The Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society operates on the unceded traditional territory of the Syilx people. It gratefully acknowledges their traditional knowledge, the elders and all those who have gone before us.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society.
Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.