From the director of the Moulin Rouge and Romeo + Juliet, Elvis is an impossibly spectacular musical biopic that could only come from Baz Luhrmann. While it too often sacrifices substance in favour of style, Elvis is nevertheless a standout movie.
In scenes that seem tailor-made for a trailer, Elvis opens with Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) succumbing to a heart attack in 1997. Near death, Parker is rushed to the hospital, as his inner monologue introduces him as the “man who killed Elvis.” Without delay, Parker – who serves as the film’s narrator – introduces the audience to Elvis through a scene in the 1950’s in which he’s attempting to book an opener for country musician Hank Snow (David Wenham).
When Parker sees young up-and-comer Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) for the first time, it’s nearly a religious experience. Watching the crowd, he notices a young girl who “is experiencing feelings she doesn’t know if she should enjoy.”
Those feelings are what Luhrmann is going for. From the start, Elvis moves so fast, the audience never has a chance to engage with Presley’s story or history. Luhrmann assumes that anyone watching is familiar with the broad strokes. Instead, much of the movie is spent on exploring what it was like to live while Elvis was alive. The first act is spent on the politics of “Elvis the Pelvis.” As stuffy old white men debate how lewd Presley’s act was, viewers are treated to a deeper exploration of the politics of the ’50s. Elvis positions its titular singer as an important figure in racial politics, with his early career shown alongside the rise of the civil rights movement. While his most vocal detractors loudly decry his sexual energy, he manages to draw the ire of segregationists even more strongly. Maybe most interestingly, the film consistently depicts Elvis believably both as someone with a powerful sway on culture, and a perpetual underdog. Attention is paid to choices and statements the singer could make, but he’s also the subject of intense scrutiny, with hand-crafted, brutal consequences whenever he steps out of line.
Nowhere is this better felt than through the actions of Parker. As Elvis’ manager, Parker sees himself as the main decision-maker, and is constantly manipulating his client. Throughout the movie, his ulterior motives are constantly hinted at, but well-disguised enough that he usually seems fully on Presley’s side. Hanks uses his natural charisma – in no small part earned from playing so many likable characters – to play a perfect Satan to Butler’s Jesus.
But at the centre of everything is Butler’s portrayal of Elvis. From his first moment on screen, Elvis is treated as a mythical figure. After all, this isn’t just a movie about Elvis, this is a movie about America while Elvis was in it. Elvis anchors the civil rights movement, the British Invasion, the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy, and even the violence committed against entertainers in at the dawn of the 70s.
He’s an almost ethereal presence, moving through multiple decades as an active observer. Though the film sees Elvis as a god, Butler’s performance paints him as a human. Elvis’ excessive rockstar lifestyle and various scandals are less extreme than tabloids make them out to be, but shifts in public opinion affect him deeply when the cameras are off. When even politicians cower before The King, Elvis can do no wrong, but when radio hosts call him an aging rockstar with a widening waistline who will have no problems playing a washed-up celebrity, it brings him all the way down. Elvis is famously the most impersonated celebrity of all time, and yet Butler never seems like he’s doing an impression. Elvis sings because he has things to say, moves because he can’t help but feel the music. His lowest points are when the world puts restrictions on him that keep him from expressing himself. When the government tells him “don’t wiggle”, or when executives tell him “don’t perform Hound Dog”, they can’t possibly understand the limits they’re placing on him.
As a musical biopic, the soundtrack of Elvis is as central to the film as the actors, and Elliott Wheeler knocks it out of the park. Between Elvis’ classics – both old and re-recorded – and Luhrmann’s signature insertion of modern hip-hop, Wheeler adds new orchestrations of Elvis’ greatest hits. These orchestral pieces are usually campy, but also contribute to the general feelings Luhrmann is trying to evoke. Before any Elvis performance – and there are plenty – there’ll be a tense, orchestral crescendo to succinctly communicate the importance that “Jailhouse Rock” or “Suspicious Minds” is about to carry. Rock ‘n’ Roll is no laughing matter, apparently, and Elvis isn’t shy to make that point.
Elvis is a long film, clocking in at almost three hours, but the first two hours feel like minutes. The same cannot be said of the ending, though. While the film starts out stylish and fast-paced, the third act sees the singer give up on his dreams during a particularly hopeless period in his life. The last section of the film plays out like an extended “where are they now” segment. Most disappointingly, the last segment of the film sidelines Butler as Elvis entirely, opting instead to show archival footage of Elvis’ final performance for about 10 minutes. It’s great footage, but a recreation with the film’s cast would have been fantastic.
Ultimately, Elvis is reflective of The King himself. It starts with a bang and keeps going longer than you’d expect. In the end though, it fizzles out with little more than a whimper.
7.5/10
Elvis comes to theatres on Friday.
