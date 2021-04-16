Local country musician Ben Klick’s annual MS fundraising concert is moving to TV and radio this year.
Klick started the fundraiser in 2018 after his father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The first fundraiser was a live concert at the Kelowna Community Theatre that raised more than $35,000.
Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held online.
This year’s event on May 30 will again be available on YouTube, but is also being picked up by Shaw Spotlight TV and New Country radio stations in the Okanagan and Kamloops.
The show will feature acoustic live performances by artists such as Jess Moskaluke, Aaron Goodvin, Aaron Pritchett, Jason McCoy, Chad Brownlee, Bobby Wills, Wes Mack and Klick among others. There will be a message from the MS Society of Canada, as well as other special guest appearances and performances. Showtime is 1 p.m.
“In 2018, my dad was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an auto-immune disease that attacks the central nervous system. When I got the news, I knew I wanted to do something to help, and that’s where the idea for Music Fest MS came in. This year the festival will be held online. It’s a fun, positive, uplifting show,” said Klick in a news release.
Donations for the 2021 show can be made and additional information can be found at benklick.com/musicfestms and wechallengems.ca.