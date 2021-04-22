An Okanagan-raised country singer has a new single being released to radio stations on Monday.
Karen Lee Batten, a seven-time BC Country Music Association Award Winner for Female Artist of the Year, has recorded the “Drinkin’ Song.”
Co-written with Jeff Johnson and Mitch Merrett, the song is said to be inspired by the ups and downs of a past relationship and described as a singalong anthem.
““We wrote ‘Drinkin’ Song’ as a party tune to remind us that letting loose is a must in order to take us away from what’s not working. We don’t always need a sad song to get us through the rough times,” said Batten in a news release.
“In country music, we like to think that the answer for everything is in a honkytonk bar – where you can raise your glass, sing along, and have a wicked time with your crew.”
Batten was raised in the Okanagan and Fraser Valley and maintains a second home in Kelowna. She’s a former Canadian Idol finalist.
“Drinkin’ Song” is the second single from her planned EP, which will be released next fall.
She has recorded three albums, including 2018’s “Under the Covers in Muscle Shoals,” which was recorded at the legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
“Drinkin’ Song” is available on streaming services now. Find a video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sM6xLYq8MWg