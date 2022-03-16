Famed children’s entertainer Fred Penner is coming to Kelowna on April 10 as part of a tour to mark the 40th anniversary of his album, The Cat Came Back.
Penner, a four-time Juno Award winner and a member of the Order of Canada, has released 13 children’s albums. His varied career includes being a TV host, writer, composer, and actor.
“Never underestimate your ability to make a difference in the life of a child,” Penner told a recent conference of early childhood educators.
Ticket price is $30. See selectyourtickets.com