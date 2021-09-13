Ballet Kelowna is preparing to welcome audiences back to its live performances for the 2021-22 season.
The Reunite season will open Nov. 5-6 with Resurgence, a program of contemporary and classical works celebrating a resurgence of the performing arts.
Also on tap are Reprise on Feb. 18-19 and the world premiere of Alysa Pires’ Macbeth on May 6-7.
In total, the season features three world premieres and the return of four of the company’s most successful commissions.
“It has been 19 months since our last in-person performance at the Kelowna Community Theatre,” says Ballet Kelowna’s Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando. “While I am incredibly proud of the great strides we have made expanding our digital presence over the past year, nothing compares to experiencing dance live, together with others.”
Resurgence features the return of Kirsten Wicklund with the world premiere of The Forever Part, an ensemble piece said to be inspired by daydreams, longing, and the overwhelming notion of forever.
Heather Dotto’s Petrushka reflects on a puppet’s desire to be human. This layered, up-tempo response to Igor Stravinsky’s original score makes use of exaggerated gestures and mime to reinvigorate the work’s clownish foundation.
In his first work for the company, award-winning choreographer Robert Stephen promises to stir the heart and awaken the imagination with a nuanced, musical work for six dancers exploring our shared human experience.
February’s Reprise brings back Kunal Ranchod’s Within the Golden Raga, a spiritually informed study of connection to people and place, showcasing Ballet Kelowna’s technical brilliance.
Orlando’s Cuatro Estaciones infuses contemporary ballet with elements of Argentine Tango. Rounding out the program is Alysa Pires’ crowd-pleasing MAMBO, set to a soundtrack of Latin, swing, and jazz standards by musical legends.
The season culminates with the world premiere of Pires’ Macbeth, May 6-7, 2022.
Pires brings her signature athleticism and theatricality to this contemporary adaptation of the iconic tragedy. With a score by Canadian composer Adam Sakiyama and stunning visuals by Okanagan artist Jane Everett, Macbeth is Ballet Kelowna’s first commissioned full-length ballet.
“To ensure a safe return for our audiences and artists, Ballet Kelowna will strictly adhere to all provincial and Interior Health guidelines,” said Orlando. “We are working closely with the Kelowna Community Theatre to map out protocols for our live audience programming and details will be released later this month.
Tickets for Resurgence go on sale Oct. 1 at balletkelowna.ca., by phone at 250-717-5304, or at the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office, 421 Cawston Ave. All performances take place at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
-----
Ballet Kelowna presents Launch, Sept. 24-25 as part of the Rotary Centre for the Arts’ Culture Days programming. This one-hour informal show provides a glimpse into the company's daily training, rehearsals, and choreographic process.
Hosted by Artistic Director & CEO, Simone Orlando, this year's Launch will feature guest choreographer Robert Stephen showing excerpts from his new production. Online reservations for this admission-by-donation event are now open through the Rotary Arts for the Centre box office. Show times are Friday at 6 and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 4:30 p.m.